Looking more specifically at what is being affected, the approved cuts will remove a quarter of the total French immersion kindergarten classrooms in Vancouver. That means five classes will be cut, which works out to 135 children entering the school system who will be denied their chosen education. “This is within the context of phenomenal interest and phenomenal demand in Vancouver for French immersion,” said Lewis. “Before the cuts even happened, they had a 400 [student] long wait list for French immersion… now the wait lists are even worse.” With the French immersion program, there are only two main entry points. The first is in kindergarten, and the second is the late French immersion program, which accepts students in Grade 6. So, of the hundreds of children currently on the waitlist, these cuts mean that an additional 135 of them will only get another chance to enter the French immersion program when they reach the seventh year of elementary school.

Alternate to French immersion, students coming from households in which French is already spoken have the option of enrolling in schools in BC’s French language school board, Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie- Britannique (CSF). “It’s a different system than in the French immersion program,” explained CapU Language Resource Centre Supervisor and French instructor, Catherine Gloor. “Because the French immersion program is meant for kids who are learning the language and as they progress through high school, they actually take less classes in French, the idea being that they will most likely be going into English universities.” As Gloor further explained, in French immersion, students receive strictly French instruction until English is introduced in Grade 4, and becomes increasingly utilized in the classroom until Grade 12 where only one course, French language, is taught in French. Whereas in the Francophone program, English language is the only class that isn’t taught in French. Being that students enrolled in this program would typically come from a French family, French culture is also something that’s included in the experience. “And it’s really meant also for children to blossom in and embrace the French culture – their French identity,” said Gloor.

Because of Section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Minority Language Educational Rights, Canadians hold the right to be educated in one of the country’s two official languages – meaning French speakers outside of Québec, as well as English speakers studying within the Eastern province, have the right to access an education in the province’s minority language. However, there are some criteria that need to be met. For example, in English-majority provinces, parents can send their children to a Francophone school if French is the parents’ first language, the parents had their primary education within Canada in French – not including French immersion – or, the child has a sibling who received or is receiving a French education.

Like the numbers seen in French immersion enrolment, schools in the CSF have incredibly high demand. “Francophone schools in BC have been growing a great deal actually, so much so that this past year they had to open two new annexes in Vancouver,” said Gloor. These annexes came after fights of their own where Francophone parents and the school board took the former BC government to court to demand more spaces in Francophone schools. “So with all that pressure, two new annexes were opened this past year,” Gloor explained. “They’re small schools, but it allows more room in the other elementary schools.”