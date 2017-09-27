Pumpkin spice and everything nice

Branding and cultural trends that lend power to the PSL phenomenon

Jessica Lio // Online Editor

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte (affectionately known as PSL) season arrived early this year, following a Facebook Live broadcast of a barn-dwelling pumpkin, which marked the beverage’s 14th annual launch. Naturally, commotion ensued as mixed reactions were hashed out between those who rejoiced the product’s return and those not fond of the sugary drink.

Nearly a decade and a half since its debut in 2003, the PSL is still the company’s most popular seasonal offering of all time and earns Starbucks an estimated $80 million (at least) in revenue each season. Devoted PSL fans enthusiastically speculate the date of its return each year, while food and marketing bloggers attempt to dissect the secrets behind the espresso beverage’s rise to success.

According to Starbucks, the PSL is made with “fall spices” including cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and clove. Of course, it contains other ingredients that don’t roll off the tongue quite as smoothly, but naming the drink after the much-celebrated pumpkin was a strong selling point for the Seattle-founded coffee giant.

Despite the pumpkin’s history of being considered a food of desperate times during the Great Depression, a cultural shift took place in the late 19th and early 20th century. Although industrialization improved the quality of life for many people in the US, the move away from rural life towards urbanization brought about feelings of nostalgia for an “old-fashioned, rural way of life.”

Cindy Ott, professor of American Studies at St. Louis University who penned the book Pumpkin: The Curious History of an American Icon, found in her research that the pumpkin gained popularity in the US as it came to represent a romanticized, old-fashioned and picturesque farm lifestyle. In an interview with NPR, Ott described the pumpkin as it symbolized “the best sort of moral virtue” which consumers in the US had become attached to.

Pumpkin spice settled nicely into that idyllic image of the fall season, right next to sweater weather, baking pies, playing in foliage and haunted hayrides. According to Ott’s study, the renewed interest in pumpkins has even contributed to a revitalization of small farms and rural communities across the US.

Market Orange

Today, pumpkin-inspired foods and beverages are hardly innovative products. Consumers can walk into any grocery store and find pumpkin flavoured cereals, dairy products, tea, pasta and even cough drops. Craft breweries and artisan bakeries work feverishly to introduce festive pumpkin products to their menus.

Despite the proliferation of brands in the market, Starbucks has held on to its monopoly in the pumpkin spice arena and positioned the PSL as definitive to the fall season. But the company didn’t exactly stumble across this gold mine by accident – it took a savvy marketing and product strategy, along with the uncontested cultural influence that Starbucks had already garnered to launch such a product.

With the PSL, there is no complicated manufacturing process because the product is being produced at the consumer level. Coffee was already being made and sold in the stores, so all Starbucks needed to do was add a new flavour of syrup. Beyond that, the infrastructure needed to get the PSL into people’s hands was already in place. Starbucks owns its stores and, for the most part, there was no need to coerce retailers to put their products on a shelf.

If one were to look at confectionery, however, there would be an entirely different story to be told.

When CapU marketing professor Andrea Eby was a brand manager at Cadbury Chocolate, Halloween products alone would bring in around $14 million in revenue, but that didn’t happen without intense strategic planning. According to Eby, volume projections and production for Halloween products typically begins a year in advance.

Even with a manufacturing plant located centrally in Toronto, the manufacturing process is complex. Ingredients are sourced from all over the world, line trials must be executed, and an incredible amount of volume must be produced in a short period of time.

“When it comes to Halloween products, there’s less of a focus on [consumers’] own consumption, so typically it’s a price game,” Eby said. For confectionery, seasonal products are not about brand loyalty, and companies aren’t going to spend the money to introduce new flavours or product lines because it’s simply not worth it.

On the other hand, for products that are likely to impact a customer’s personal brand, customers are willing to spend more. Starbucks plays into this by generating a great deal of buzz around the season, specifically targeting their most loyal demographic with contests and secret promotions that give PSL fans, “early access”.