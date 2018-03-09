On Matthew Noseworthy’s boarding journeys

RACHEL D’SA // ARTS AND CULTURE EDITOR

Mesmerizing skateboarding videos have been plastering Facebook newsfeeds and hitting viral video levels over the last few years, which should come as no surprise. Skateboarding, a sport viewed as the ultimate cool-kid after school activity has increasingly reached new heights each year with new developments in competitions, styles of riding and the introduction of the sport to new communities.

Committed skateboarder and longboarder, Matthew Noseworthy, knows the scene like the back of his hand. In addition to having attended Capilano University for a year as a part of the Business Administration program, Noseworthy credits the sport as what primarily made him move to British Columbia from his hometown in Toronto. “All my friends and people I’ve met in Vancouver have been through skateboarding,” said Noseworthy. “People are always on the hill,” he added, noting that he’s noticed the downhill boarding scene is alive and well and speculates that street skating is also thriving.

However, Noseworthy explained that the skateboarding community can be misunderstood and underestimated at times in regard to their actions. “Most people, as well as cops, think we don’t have breaks and are not able to stop. We fully do,” he said. “We don’t go down hills and just hope. If we didn’t feel confident in our abilities we would not skate the roads we do.