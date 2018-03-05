Taking a cross-Canada road trip from Vancouver to Halifax would take approximately 65 hours in driving time. Even before the cost of accomodation along the way is taken into consideration, with gas prices in Canada being as high as they are, that adds up to one costly trip – not unlike the high cost of airfare.

While the cost can be alarming, Greig Gjerdalen, a professor in the Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management programs at Capilano University, believes it shouldn’t be seen as such a deterrent. “Maybe people perceive it as a barrier, the cost, but it is our dollar, it’s our economy,” said Gjerdalen, who is planning an RV road trip through BC and Alberta this summer. “I think that people perceive that the distances is so great, that ‘oh jeez, I don’t know if I want to do that, I don’t know if I want to drive that far’.” Gjerdalen said he is keeping the summer road trip Canadian because he feels it will be safer than doing a similar trip south of the border.

Bartlett cites another factor as being a reason for Canadians opting for other destinations – the climate. “There’s simply no way to compete with warm destinations during the winter, unless it is for classic events like Winter Carnival in Québec, ski vacations in the Canadian Rockies, or something that is winter-focused,” he said.

With that being said, Bartlett believes Canada’s tourism market is healthy, and that it has been effective at showcasing what makes it so diverse. “Canada has an efficient tourism marketing strategy with shocking cooperation between all departments. In general, small destinations must market themselves to people within the province. The provincial tourism office markets the province within other provinces and internationally, while Destination Canada only advertises internationally,” he explained.

As a photojournalist, Bartlett has experience working with tourism companies to create travel campaigns, and sees how different organizations work together in creating them.

“There are funding programs in place, too, so that when I worked for Mighty Peace tourism in Peace River, Alberta, it was a joint project between their local office and Travel Alberta. My images were used by Mighty Peace to market their area to Alberta residents, while Travel Alberta used them to market it to neighbouring provinces.”

With expensive airfares and long driving distances, it can be difficult to see the nuances of the little towns and communities that make up the Canadian tapestry. Opting for a slower pace of travel, such as by bike, can allow for time to explore the country in a different way. Brian Cameron biked from coast to coast in 2014. The journey, dubbed Hustle for the Heart, doubled as a fundraiser for the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation, and took a total of 56 days. He completed the trip in honour of his father and grandfather, who both passed away of heart disease at a young age.

“When travelling by bike you go through every single little small town so you’re able to take time and stop with that friend you haven’t seen in a decade or a cousin you haven’t seen since you went to the water park together that one time when you were 10,” said Cameron.