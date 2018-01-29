Rules of the Road

Uber drives forces of change, for better or worse

FREYA WASTENEYS // CONTRIBUTOR

ILLUSTRATION BY KARLA MONTERROSA

In recent years, ride-hailing or ride-sourcing services such as Uber, Lyft and Sidecar have exploded in popularity around the world. Well known and well loved for offering a unique combination of convenience and affordability, without the hassle of investment on the part of the drivers, these services have become a hot topic of conversation between regulators, taxi drivers and consumers. Uber is the fastest growing ride-sourcing service, and is active in 662 cities. As the last big city in North America to welcome ride-sourcing, Vancouver is under pressure from the public to get with the times.

While the BC government has finally relented to the idea of these ride-sourcing services, the debate around what regulations will be imposed continues. Currently, the Select Standing Committee on Crown Corporations is under pressure to release a report underlining the conditions of these services by Feb. 15, 2018. The government’s commitment is to have ride-sourcing in place by the end of the year, but there is some concern that these regulations will have a negative effect on some of the more attractive aspects of ride-sourcing, such as price.

Not to be mistaken with ride-sharing, which is defined legally as not-for-profit carpooling, ride-sourcing is set apart from taxis by connecting private vehicles with travelers through the convenience of a smartphone app.

“I know a lot of consumers are very grateful for the Uber and Lyft style app, but there’s nothing actually preventing a taxi company from having the same thing,” said North Vancouver- Lonsdale MLA, Bowinn Ma. “In BC, we don’t regulate that technology, we don’t regulate apps. So for example in Richmond it was revealed that half a dozen Transport Network Companies (TNCs) already operate. The app is not illegal – they’re free to operate,” she explained. “What is currently illegal is driving passengers around for money in personal vehicles without the proper insurance.”

But according to Uber’s public policy manager, Michael van Hemmen, the issue of insurance is less complicated than politicians are making it seem. “Uber would purchase insurance from ICBC that would cover every trip from when the driver accepts a trip request to when they drop off the last passenger,” said van Hemmen in a meeting held in Vancouver on Jan. 8.

Essentially, what the regulators are trying to determine through conferences held this month is how to allow personal vehicles to provide commercial services while maintaining driver and consumer safety, a level playing field for taxi companies and a high level of labour standards; a tall order to fill.