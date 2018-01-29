Q&A with Kaya Dorey of sustainable apparel line Novel Supply Co

What makes it different?

NOVEL apparel is not only designed but also manufactured ethically right here in Vancouver. My apparel is made with hemp and organic cotton that isn’t toxically dyed. Designs are gender-neutral, minimalist, comfy and relaxed. I work with local artists to design the prints on the shirts so the designs are limited edition and ever changing. Sustainability is at the forefront of any decision that’s made even though it’s more expensive for now.

Can you explain to the readers what the UN Young Champion of the Earth prize is?

This year, six young people from all over the world won the Young Champion of the Earth prize, made possible by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Covestro. The award is in support of environmental protection and sustainable use of natural resources; the prize consists of $15,000 USD seed funding, plus intensive training and high profile mentorship to help the project come to life.

How does it feel to be recognized at an international level by a group like the UN?

It’s surreal! It’s really encouraging to know that a group like the UN supports the need to redesign the fashion industry. Having their support and network is really going to open a lot of doors and opportunities for me.

What was it like travelling to Kenya to collect the award and address a UN conference?

Kenya was one of the most unique places I have ever travelled too. The people, animals and sights were colourful in all senses of the word. I got the opportunity to speak at a Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue as well as sit on a panel with Jason Kibbey from the Sustainable Apparel Coalition and Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian astronaut in space and talk about how to make the fashion industry more sustainable. These experiences were instrumental in making my trip life changing.

How do you prepare for something like that?

I don’t think you can really mentally prepare for something like this. I wrote out what I was going to say before and practiced in my room but when it came down to it, I had to pretend that no one knew who I was, since I get more nervous around people I know or that know me. In reality, they were environment ministers from all around the world that were well aware of who the Young Champions of the Earth were.