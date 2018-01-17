CapU opened its first off-campus student housing this past fall semester on 2420 Dollartown Hwy. It is, however, a short-term solution, which the University hopes will be a step towards on-campus housing that was not previously possible under the BC Liberal government. The NDP have since revoked a ruling stating that post-secondary institutions may not take on debt, which would be necessary in order to move forward on the building project. Since students moved in, a few issues have arisen with CapU Residence. The key issues being dining hall hours that have forced some of the students living at the residence who also attend late classes on the main campus to forego meals, as well as the lack of amenities, particularly in the lounges.