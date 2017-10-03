CSU spent $20,000 on Captivate

Since it was the first event the CSU hosted this year, Palat said it was natural they couldn’t get a lot of support from sponsors. CIBC and Student Care contributed $2,750 between them toward the cost of the event, which totalled closer to $22,700, but Palat’s main concern was ensuring the event would be free. He explained that it would have cost significantly less if it had been ticketed.

The after party at Celebrities nightclub was ticketed, despite Palat’s wish to keep events free for students. It also wasn’t a CSU sanctioned event. Rather, students in conjunction with Axis Entertainment organized it and originally used the CSU’s branding and the Captivate logo without their permission. “We would never have charged tickets at an after party,” he said, “No matter how much time, effort or money it took for Captivate, I wanted it to be free to students.”

The CSU has gambled before on extravagant events. Three years ago, they hosted Rock the Boat for the first time, which put them at an expected loss of $7,600 when the bill totalled over $15,000 with ticket sales. Despite its initial cost, Rock the Boat was a success by the numbers and has become an annual year-end party that draws hundreds of students.

Palat shared Captivate’s attendance numbers at a Sept. 22 Board of Directors meeting. He had hoped 650 students would turn out to the event and that at