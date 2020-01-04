3D Animation Entrance Scholarship Arrives at CapU

Atomic Cartoons has partnered with CapU to create a new animation scholarship

Sheila Arellano // News Editor

A new entrance scholarship has been introduced for animation students at Capilano University. On November 6, 2019, Vancouver-based animation studio Atomic Cartoons Inc. partnered with CapU to create a scholarship which aims to help students pursue their goals in the growing industries of 3D and 2D animation. Dean of Fine and Applied Arts Ted Gervan has worked hard to implement new program development since he got his position. “Part of the reason why we partnered with Atomic was because they are such innovators in workplace culture,” Gervan said. “For artists, it is a great environment. They have a very developmental focus with staff, it’s unlike other environments and very innovative. They are really on the forefront of equity and diversity.”

Award-winning Atomic Cartoons is a full-service animation studio and a Thunderbird Entertainment company. “The incredible talent at our company is our greatest asset and we firmly believe in continuing to build top talent within Canada,” said Jennifer McCarron, CEO of Thunderbird Entertainment. “We are honoured to be working with CapU and are firmly committed to supporting students who are preparing to join the burgeoning arts and entertainment industry.”

The Atomic Cartoons Entrance Scholarship was established to assist two domestic students each year entering Capilano University from high school. Two $5,000 scholarships will be awarded annually; one for a student entering the 2D Animation and Visual Development Diploma and one for a student entering the 3D Animation for Films and Games Diploma program at Capilano University. Atomic Cartoon’s grant of $30,000 is to be divided throughout the span of three years.

The scholarship was specifically created as an entrance grant to support students looking to access CapU’s 2D and 3D animation programs. “The scholarship is only available for students going into their first year,” Gervan said. “This was very intentional for both Atomic and CapU because we are trying to work together to raise awareness in the community and high schools, so trying to get the message out to youth that there are real careers. [This industry] is a huge chunk of our new economy.”

Strategic partnerships and fundraising will be an increased focus for CapU in the future—partnerships around experiential learning, work-integrated learning as well as connecting students to major community-based employers and applied research. “I think that is a huge part of our future vision for the school because it’s a value proposition that we’re not only preparing students for the workplace when we are doing applied research, we are actually helping them shape the future of the industry,” Gervan said.

Interested students should visit their CapU account and browse under Financial Aid and Awards. There, the information and criteria for the entrance scholarship will be detailed. “I think the faculty are looking for enthusiasm with the craft and want to see, generally speaking, design principles. They want to see an interest in animation,” Gervan highlighted. If students are interested in 3D and 2D Animation as a career path, there has never been a better time to explore the diverse economy evolving in hundreds of different roles. As the industry grows, animation can be considered the new engineering or business.