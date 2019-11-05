Artist Feature: Emma Sato

Teanna Jagdatt // Contributor



Muted, pastel colours and delicate figures define Emma Sato’s work. A student in the IDEA program, Sato wanted to challenge herself as an artist upon entering the program by experimenting with different mediums outside of illustration. About a year ago, she picked up a camera and found a love for photography—specifically, with portrait work. “[Photography] kind of felt like the missing piece in my experience in art and design,” Sato said. Her photographs concentrate on women and the detail in their movement, playing with a sort of tension that arises from the purity she depicts.



