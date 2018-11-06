Capilano University Lip Sync Battle 2018

CapU’s Second Annual Lip Sync Battle Brought Out the Competition

Emma Lewicky, Contributor

Capilano University’s Arts and Entertainment Management (AEM) program presented the second annual Lip Sync Battle in the Maple Lounge on Oct. 25. Planned by first-year AEM students Christina Fernandes, Yash Tawde and Alexandra Greenberg, the event provided a break from school and was a massive hit with attendees.

Thrown during Mental Health Awareness Month, the event’s slogan, “Have a Nice Brain!” was a perfect fit. “We wanted to raise awareness for mental health and give students a way to relieve stress,” Fernandes said. Tawde also said they wanted it to be fun, “You know, dance around, have some beers.” Yes, there was alcohol for sale. They were able to do both those things while donating all proceeds to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The event, however, wasn’t all fun and games. It was a full-fledged competition with judges and prizes. Professors Christy Goerzen and Warren Flandez judged along with a few second-year AEM students. Judging was done on a scale from one to 10. “It really was a battle, and you were judged on your presentation, your choreography and lip syncing,” said Greenberg. Third place went to Mati for a killer performance of Kesha’s “Tik Tok”, with a calendar prize. Second place went to Rita for an emotional performance of Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball”, who was awarded a $50 gift card to The Pie Hole. Winning the first place prize, a large bottle of gin donated by Deep Cove Brewery, was Oscar’s extremely entertaining performance of “I Will Survive”.

There were a few other competitors who performed with costumes and choreography that deserve an honourable mention. One student, dressed in a full suit patterned with jack-o’-lanterns, performed “Oogie Boogie’s Song” from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Seeming to be a popular pick, there were multiple hilarious performances of the classic “Barbie Girl”. Professor Greg Robinson did a perfect Mick Jagger impersonation. Another student painted his face like a skeleton and did a performance of songs from the animated movie Coco.

Fernandes, Tawde and Greenberg were initially concerned about attendance while planning the event. They began the endeavour just in September, and had some trouble getting people to sign up. “It was definitely challenging at first” Fernandes said. “For the first little bit we had no one, but it started to pick up as we got closer to the date.” Nonetheless, the University’s second annual Lip Sync Battle turned out to be a great hit. People had fun and it was the stress reliever it was meant to be. Fernandes, Tawde and Greenberg aim to host the next event in the Birch cafeteria. “We’re glad everyone seemed to have fun and you can look for it next year!” said Fernandes.