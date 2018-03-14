Recipes from the Courier
Every Friday night at the Courier office a heated debate breaks out; what are we going to order for dinner? This week, we thought we’d get some help from around the world – well, from six other countries from around the world. Here is a curated list of some of the favourite dishes from friends and staff of the Courier. We hope you enjoy testing out these dishes. We also hope you think to bring us some. We’re in Maple 122, in case you’ve forgotten.
–
Pork Katsu Curry, Japan
by Rachel Wada, Art Director
Ingredients:
For pork katsu:
- 3 ½ inch thick boneless pork chops
- 1 cup panko crumbs
- 1 egg
- 3 cup flour
- Canola/Vegetable Oil
- Salt
- Pepper
For curry:
- 1 Glico curry, mild
- 1 red pepper, sliced
- 1 medium onion, sliced
- 1 carrot, diced
- 1 Yukon potato, cubed
- 1 tbsp. oil
- 2 ½ cups water
Directions
Prior to cutting vegetables, cut slits in the pork in a criss-cross fashion, this prevents the pork from curling when it’s cooked. Season with kosher salt and pepper. Rinse rice with cold water three times and add the necessary water for your rice cooker.
In a large pot/wok on medium high heat, add one tbsp of oil until shimmering. Add sliced red peppers, sliced onions and diced carrots until browned, about 10 minutes. Add water and potatoes to the pot and boil for about 12 minutes.
Reduce heat to a simmer and add curry bricks until melted, about 10 minutes and curry will be ready. While water and potatoes come to a boil, fill three wide plates separately with beaten eggs, flour and panko crumbs. Pat dry pork chops.
One at a time, dredge in flour, shake off extra flour. Then dip both sides in the beaten eggs, let the excess beaten eggs run off. Then place pork chop down on panko crumbs, and scoop bread crumbs on top. Flip gently and press firmly. Do the same for both sides and ensure there are bread crumbs on each side.
Transfer to a clean plate. Repeat with the remaining two pieces of pork. Heat oil on medium heat on a skillet to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (a digital thermometer hear makes a much easier, if not, when you throw in some flour/panko crumbs it should sizzle). Gently place pork chops into oil, the pork chops should continue to be steadily bubbling. Adjust temperature of the stove as necessary to keep this bubbling consistent. After 1.5 minutes, flip each pork chop. Flip again after another 1.5 minutes. Continue cooking for about another three minutes, flipping occasionally. Transfer pork chops to a wire rack or clean plate and dab pork with paper towel to remove excess oil. Serve adding the desired amount of rice, then curry and pork.
–
Chilaquiles Rojos, Mexico
by Adrian Sahagun, First-year forward, Capilano University Blues men’s soccer team
Ingredients
A big bag of corn chips
Tomato puree
Chipotle chilies
2 garlic cloves
1 small onion
300g of grated manchego cheese
2 Chicken breasts cooked and sliced
Salt and pepper (to taste)
Milk or cream (to taste)
Directions
Boil the chicken breasts and then cut it into tiny slices. Blend the tomato puree with the onions, garlic and chipotle chilies. Season with salt and pepper. In an oven-safe container, add half of the corn chips and lather them with the tomato puree sauce mix. Add half of the chicken breasts and add another layer of the tomato puree sauce mix. Cover everything with grated manchego cheese and bake in the oven until hot. Finish with milk or cream at the top.
by Shohreh Abedi, Capilano College alum
Ingredients
1 large onion
250g walnuts
1 cup pomegranate paste
800g chicken breast cut into small cubes [or breast and leg]
pinch of salt
pinch of black pepper
4 tsp. olive oil
¼ cup of water
Directions
Chop up the onion and sauté in a large pot until golden. In the meantime, crush the walnuts in a high-speed blender and add them to the pot with salt and pepper. Add the ¼ cup of water to the pot with the walnuts and bring to boil. Add one cup of pomegranate paste to the pot, cover and cook on low heat for 30 mins. In a separate frying pan, add olive oil and chicken breast, cooking on medium heat until partially cooked. Transfer the chicken to the pot, cover the pot until the chicken is fully cooked. Remove lid, put the heat on low and leave pot to simmer for 35-45 mins until the paste starts to thicken. Stir occasionally to make sure the sauce does not stick to the pot. Serve over white rice.