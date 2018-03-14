Recipes from the Courier

Directions

Prior to cutting vegetables, cut slits in the pork in a criss-cross fashion, this prevents the pork from curling when it’s cooked. Season with kosher salt and pepper. Rinse rice with cold water three times and add the necessary water for your rice cooker.

In a large pot/wok on medium high heat, add one tbsp of oil until shimmering. Add sliced red peppers, sliced onions and diced carrots until browned, about 10 minutes. Add water and potatoes to the pot and boil for about 12 minutes.

Reduce heat to a simmer and add curry bricks until melted, about 10 minutes and curry will be ready. While water and potatoes come to a boil, fill three wide plates separately with beaten eggs, flour and panko crumbs. Pat dry pork chops.

One at a time, dredge in flour, shake off extra flour. Then dip both sides in the beaten eggs, let the excess beaten eggs run off. Then place pork chop down on panko crumbs, and scoop bread crumbs on top. Flip gently and press firmly. Do the same for both sides and ensure there are bread crumbs on each side.

Transfer to a clean plate. Repeat with the remaining two pieces of pork. Heat oil on medium heat on a skillet to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (a digital thermometer hear makes a much easier, if not, when you throw in some flour/panko crumbs it should sizzle). Gently place pork chops into oil, the pork chops should continue to be steadily bubbling. Adjust temperature of the stove as necessary to keep this bubbling consistent. After 1.5 minutes, flip each pork chop. Flip again after another 1.5 minutes. Continue cooking for about another three minutes, flipping occasionally. Transfer pork chops to a wire rack or clean plate and dab pork with paper towel to remove excess oil. Serve adding the desired amount of rice, then curry and pork.