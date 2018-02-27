Welcome to the Kéxwusm-áyakn Student Centre
Behind the beautifully carved wooden door of Room 196 in the Library Building lies a real gem of the Capilano University North Vancouver campus, the Kéxwusm-áyakn Student Centre. At just five years young, the Centre has seen phenomenal growth both physically and in the hearts of the students who frequent its quarters. Offering a welcoming and comfortable site to learn and socialize, the centre truly exemplifies the close community spirit of CapU. Here, First Nations Adviser David Kirk describes all that the Centre has to offer, making it obvious why the space is beloved by so many students and faculty members.
In your own words, what is the significance of the Kéxwusm-áyakn Student Centre?
The significance of the Kéxwusm-áyakn student centre is it had created a place for our Indigenous and non-Indigenous students to gather, to share food, to share knowledge, to share teachings. And it has created a space for studying, a space to socialize, a space to get support and a place that our Indigenous students feel comfortable and welcomed.
What does the Centre provide for students?
So the Centre provides a place to come and study. We have computers and we have printing for our students. It’s a place to come and socialize, hangout, support each other. We run student success workshops in here, we run peer mentoring, we run our in-residence Elders program, we try to have food three days a week for a hot lunch. So, it’s really, it’s a social place, but it’s also a place to come and study and support each other.
What can students who have never been to the Centre before expect from their visit?
That we welcome whoever comes in the door with open arms. And that’s one of the things we’ve heard in the last five years since we’ve been open is people say – whether it’s employees, students, admin – [they] all say this is probably one of the most warm and welcoming spaces on campus.
What do you hope students take away from each visit to the Centre?
We hope that they take away, whether it’s learning about each other or sharing food, is that they know that they’re supported here in the centre and it’s a very non-judgmental space and we just support all students in their educational journey, whatever that looks like.
As you mentioned, there are in-residence Elders at the Centre for students to speak with which is of course very special – how would you describe this opportunity for students?
So about seven years ago we started creating our in-resident Elders program. It serves multiple purposes, the first purpose is to provide that cultural Indigenous teaching from the elders, to not only our Indigenous students but our non-Indigenous students. And for many of our Indigenous students, they come from remote communities and they don’t have an Elder that is close to them here, so it provides that Elder. When you’re an Indigenous person and you’re removed from your community, it can be lonely. So, this provides that warm, welcoming, Elder support. And the Elders love it, you know, we love our Elders and they love coming here. So, it’s been seven years. We have Elders here three days a week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and then this fall we’re looking at expanding that from Mondays to Thursdays. And our Elders are from, to be respectful of the two territories, the Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh. So, two Elders at the moment, and at the moment we have two male Elders but we’re looking at finding a female Elder to start in the fall too.
