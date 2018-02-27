Welcome to the Kéxwusm-áyakn Student Centre

In your own words, what is the significance of the Kéxwusm-áyakn Student Centre?

The significance of the Kéxwusm-áyakn student centre is it had created a place for our Indigenous and non-Indigenous students to gather, to share food, to share knowledge, to share teachings. And it has created a space for studying, a space to socialize, a space to get support and a place that our Indigenous students feel comfortable and welcomed.

What does the Centre provide for students?

So the Centre provides a place to come and study. We have computers and we have printing for our students. It’s a place to come and socialize, hangout, support each other. We run student success workshops in here, we run peer mentoring, we run our in-residence Elders program, we try to have food three days a week for a hot lunch. So, it’s really, it’s a social place, but it’s also a place to come and study and support each other.

What can students who have never been to the Centre before expect from their visit?

That we welcome whoever comes in the door with open arms. And that’s one of the things we’ve heard in the last five years since we’ve been open is people say – whether it’s employees, students, admin – [they] all say this is probably one of the most warm and welcoming spaces on campus.

What do you hope students take away from each visit to the Centre?

We hope that they take away, whether it’s learning about each other or sharing food, is that they know that they’re supported here in the centre and it’s a very non-judgmental space and we just support all students in their educational journey, whatever that looks like.