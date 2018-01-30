Capilano student Felix Jauvin brings the marketing world to the outdoors

Justin Scott // Managing Editor

Photo c/o Pat Valade

Growing up in Whistler, it was almost inevitable that Felix Jauvin would develop a passion for the outdoors. Now in his final semester of his Bachelor of Business Administration degree at Capilano University, Jauvin has spent the last few years combining his love of the wilderness and his business acumen to find success in numerous ventures.

Jauvin writes for free-skiing website Doglotion.com, is a brand ambassador for Black Crows Skis and most recently has taken the helm of local start-up Foehn Apparel’s marketing. However, his path to the business, and more specifically marketing, world wasn’t average.

Having developed a love affair with skiing from a young age, Jauvin had always seen himself working in the ski industry, originally planning on becoming a backcountry mountain guide. Before jumping all in, however, he first identified the business skills required for the position. "I figured, 'Hey, while I'm just hanging out here I should go do a business degree; as a guide you end up marketing yourself and running your operation, so if I have a business degree no matter what it will be useful," he said.

Jauvin quickly found that he thrived in the field of marketing because it allowed him to mix creativity and business. “I’m a numbers guy in a way, but what really gets me fired up is the way you can combine business and numbers with creativity,” he said. His artistry wasn’t exclusive to school either. Since 2015, Jauvin has written for the popular freeskiing website Doglotion. com. This offered him a creative outlet that also connected him to his main passion of skiing. What he didn’t initially realize though, is just how far it would take him.

Andre Charland, co-founder of Doglotion and also involved with Black Crows Skis, asked Jauvin to take part when the company was making its jump from Europe to North America. “When they came into the Canadian market they were looking for some local people within this area that are kind of well-known and experienced in the backcountry, so he put my name in,” Jauvin recalled. Since then, Jauvin has been what he described as a “brand ambassador” for the company, helping them with marketing and spreading the word through his own channels, including his visually stunning Instagram profile.

In true business fashion, Jauvin continued networking, landing himself his most recent position with the help of connections he made through Black Crows Skis. Last August, a Kickstarter was created for a company called Foehn. Offering clothing and outerwear designed for rock climbing, but equally as wearable in everyday life, Foehn saw instant success. “A couple of my friends started that in August and they’re kind of all related to the Black Crows thing, which is how I met them,” Jauvin said. Fast forward five months, and the soonto-be graduate is now their marketing manager, a position he plans to keep upon graduation.

If this seems like a lot of responsibility for a full-time student, it is. Luckily, Jauvin was able to secure a schedule this semester that allowed him to pursue both his school and skiing endeavors. “Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to bed it’s like class, class, class, some work, try and go to the gym or do something active, eat then sleep,” he explained. Then, he drives back up to Whistler to ski and work on Thursday where he remains until it’s time to return to North Vancouver to do it all again on Monday.

Although backcountry skiing and business may seem like vastly different worlds, Jauvin sees them as one in the same. He used the example of leading a large group in the hostile terrain of the backcountry: “Every decision you make has a lot of implications to it, and I definitely see a similarity in business as well. You’re trying to make these strategic decisions, and a lot of business is risk management,” he said. “It’s trying to get the rewards and the returns without being too risky for the company and that’s a lot like what backcountry skiing is too, you’re balancing the risk versus the reward in a strategic way.” Jauvin then, seems to have carved out a place for business in the outdoor activities field and focuses now on reaching the top.