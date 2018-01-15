Capilano University President takes leave of absence

Toran Savjord will fill in as acting president until Paul Dangerfield fully recovers

CHRISTINE BEYLEVELDT // NEWS EDITOR

As of Monday Jan. 15, Capilano University President Paul Dangerfield will be on a leave of absence to recover from surgery. Dangerfield wrote to University employees on Friday morning that a few weeks ago, he was diagnosed with a heart condition and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Jan. 17. The recovery period is generally eight to 10 weeks, although Dangerfield did not state how long he would be taking leave for.

In the interim, VP Strategic Planning, Assessment and Institutional Effectiveness Toran Savjord, who was appointed to the role in August 2017, will fulfill the role of acting president. The role of acting VP Academic will be filled by Dean of Global and Community Studies Chris Bottrill. “Although I will miss being on campus and connecting with everyone, my prognosis is excellent and I look forward to returning to my role with renewed good health,” Dangerfield wrote in a press release.

The Courier staff wishes Paul Dangerfield a speedy recovery.