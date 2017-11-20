Reputation

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift maintains position at the apex of pop music

Greta Kooy // Campus Life Editor

The last couple of years haven’t been kind to Taylor Swift. She’s had to deal with embarrassing public celebrity feuds and breakups, as well as being dragged through the dirt on social media. Swift’s Reputation, released Nov. 10, is her response to exactly that – her reputation.

This is Swift’s sixth studio album, and the one that shows truly shows her complete immersion to modern pop music. Reputation is her version of a snake shedding its skin – it’s defensive and unapologetic, while maintaining an effervescent air. Even though Swift throws some clear punches, she does them in a refreshing way.

The teaser-singles, namely “Ready for It” and “Look What You Made Me Do”, are two tense and electronic-heavy tracks that give Reputation a strong vengeful impression, which is a constant theme throughout the album. On “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”, Swift takes a not-so-subtle jab at her very public feud with Kim Ye, singing, “Friends don’t try to trick you / Get you on the phone / And mind- twist you.”

What we don’t see in Reputation is the usual crop of break up anthems that Swift has been famous for, instead showing off exactly the opposite. Songs like “Dress” and “New Years’ Day” are two softer tracks about the giddiness and adventures of love.

Already being hailed as the pop album of the year, Swift’s Reputation is winning with both fans and critics. The album currently has four songs on Billboard’s Top 100 list and continues to climb the charts. Swift made the move from country to pop music long ago, and if her latest album says anything, it’s that she’s not going anywhere. Reputation reads less like a diary and more like a blueprint for her future.