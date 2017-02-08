4shared


For a while, Syd revelled in the mystique of The Internet’s complex synergy of acid jazz and trip hop, but with Fin, it almost seems like Syd is finally entering herself in the budding competition for top young r&b songstress: going against the likes of Tinashe, Kehlani and NAO.

Syd’s smoky, whisper-like vocals borders on ethereal. Seemingly a perfect fit for laid back downtempo beats, Fin quickly establishes a shift in sound for Syd. Although the lush, musical environment of The Internet is still apparent in some songs, Fin leans towards exhibiting Syd’s ability to mesh her voice with a “louder” environment, akin to the sounds of some of r&b’s most popular singers. “Know” is a lusty adventure surrounded by electronica-influenced tunes that gives NAO a run for her money. “No Complaints” is an irresistible, head-nodding, hip-hop heavy beat that’s primed for remix featuring either Future or Young Thug. Album closer, “Insecurities” starts off with an exuberant keys and drums combo that could might as well be a new single for The Internet’s next album, but the song takes a sharp left turn towards the end by shifting to a funky exhibition that could be inspired by Childish Gambino’s Awaken, My Love!.

New sound and all, Syd still demonstrates how perfect her voice is for the moody, atmospheric beats that’s become such a zeitgeist of urban contemporary music since 808s and Heartbreak, and it’s all evident with “Body”. The stellar cut eschews electronica for minimalist percussion and features such immersive, intimate vocals that you kind of remember how good House of Balloons was and why The Weeknd just can’t reach that kind of excellence anymore.

If Syd’s goal was to really present herself as a contender for the r&b songstress, then Fin almost gets her there. Regardless, it only adds to her rep as one of the best voices around.

