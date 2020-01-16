The Blues Rundown

The online source for Capilano University’s sports updates

This Week’s Schedule

No. 14 WBB – Host No. 11 Douglas College Friday Jan. 17, at Douglas on Jan. 18

– Host No. 11 Douglas College Friday Jan. 17, at Douglas on Jan. 18 WVB – at No. 7 Camosun College on Friday-Saturday, Jan. 17-18

– at No. 7 Camosun College on Friday-Saturday, Jan. 17-18 MBB – Host No. 3 Douglas College Friday, Jan. 17, at Douglas on Jan. 18

– Host No. 3 Douglas College Friday, Jan. 17, at Douglas on Jan. 18 No. 9 MVB – at Camosun College Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18

JAN. 21: CapU’s women’s and men’s volleyball teams were back in action to start off 2020, Saturday at the Centre for Sport and Wellness.

The women lost in straight sets (25-20, 28-26 and 25-21) to the College of the Rockies Avalanche team.









The men won in straight sets (25-19, 25-17, 25-17) to the College of the Rockies Avalanche team.