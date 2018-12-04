Is It the Most Wonderful Time of the Year?

Christmas Decorations and Their Jolly Associations

Annalisse Crosswell, Associate News Editor

I can’t honestly say that Christmas itself is something that I celebrate – in fact I have a certain complex about how spending major holidays alone gives emphasis to the fact that I moved to the other side of the world. However, that does not stop me from using Christmas decorations to up the positive ante on my day-to-day life. Yes, I keep my miniature Michael’s baubles on my weird dead flower arrangement with skiing moose decor at its side, all year round.

I downplay the Christmas element during the year, but as soon as it starts to get cold and miserable out I get out the little lights and make it nice and Christmas-y. This is not to say that I am an advocate of getting all the Christmas decorations out pre-December, but I definitely don’t think it is necessary to wait until Dec. 24 to get festive. It’s not Christmas’ fault it’s so damn cute and aesthetic.

If you also fall in this camp you’ll be happy to know that you can even use science to defend your opinion now. According to one study , those of us who get out the Christmas decorations well in advance are happier. The thinking is that the nostalgia of the holidays and the cheerful happy associations we have make this stressful time of year easier to bear. Psychoanalyst, Steve McKeown commented, “In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood.”

Christmas tends to be a busy, stressful time of year, but, if you’re strangely invested in having an aesthetically pleasing environment like some, those pretty coloured baubles and the colour coordination of such, should be allowed as early in the year as your mental state requires.