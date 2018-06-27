Students have prepared for a semester to present body-mind connection themed performance

For the last semester, 35 Advanced Child Development students from Capilano University prepared to present a body-mind connection-themed flash mob, which took place on Tuesday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Lonsdale Quay.

Dr. Annabella Cant, an Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) instructor, explained that this year her students have focused on educating in such a way that it doesn’t interfere with children’s competencies, a term she calls unsaddling pedagogy. “By having body-percussion part of our curriculum this semester, students were reminded how important is to pay attention to the body, to its multiple skills, and its role in the generating of emotions,” she said.

Cant added that movement and rhythm is integral to being able to express emotions, which itself she suggests is closely tied to learning. “We are born to learn through our bodies,” she said, which they will express in their performance.

