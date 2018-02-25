Stretch your mind

Capilano’s Yoga Club helps students sweat out the semester

GRETA KOOY // CAMPUS LIFE EDITOR

Vancouver’s yoga community is thriving, and if you’re not involved in yoga yourself, you know at least five people who are – and for good reason.

For Capilano University students, it can be hard to find the time to fit in the much needed, and deserved, exercise our bodies require. The practice of yoga offers not only a good workout for your body, but also for your mind, something that unfortunately is often overlooked.

CapU Sciences student Duncan Davidson recognized a need for the tranquil activity on campus, and last semester, began preparing to introduce CapU Yoga to the campus community. “There are so many reasons to introduce yoga to a campus like this,” he said. “There are so many benefits mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually for some. I think everyone can benefit from it, even if you’re already in great shape.”

Through networking, Davidson was able to connect other CapU students already involved in the yoga community and eventually met three students excited to start a yoga program with him at the University. After discussing their individual schedules, Davidson and his colleagues approached the Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) with his proposal for the CapU Yoga Club. From there, Davidson sought the assistance of Milton Williams, the manager for the Department of Athletics and Recreation on campus, who provided the necessary space for yoga sessions.

Sessions run by the CapU Yoga Club take place every Wednesday in the Sportsplex fitness centre from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and are free for CapU students. Class sizes still run small for each session, which for something as serene and calming as a yoga class isn’t necessarily a problem.

“My dream is for there to be multiple sessions per week, with each instructor hosting at least one on a recurring basis. But, you have to walk before you can run, so I’m happy with just the one recurring session for now,” said Davidson.

Davidson is the founder and president of the CapU Yoga Club. Although a serious yoga enthusiast, he is not one of the instructors, rather fellow CapU student Paloma Lafavor is. The CapU Yoga team consists completely of CapU students, whose goal is to provide other students the opportunity to practice yoga and build a community on campus.

The club’s Wednesday timeslot is ideal for many students. “It’s the middle of the day, the middle of the week,” said Davidson, “I think it provides a nice breath of fresh air to busy schedules.”

A typical yoga session will take participants through a series of movements and breathing exercises for the duration of the class. Starting out slow and controlled, the instructor will guide students progressively to more challenging exercises and then taper off near the end to cool down, stretch and relax. “It’s that build up and break down that provides the exercise and stress relief that people always talk about with yoga,” said Davidson.

Going forward this semester, Davidson and the CapU Yoga Club will participate in the CSU-organized De- Stress Week for the second time and hope to end the year with a special event. “I’m hoping to get a big event going, I think it would be cool to do an outdoor yoga session on the field,” he said.

Davidson also mentioned being contacted by coordinators at the CapU Residences, saying that bringing yoga sessions to students living on Dollarton Highway was something to look forward to.

“Yoga is a good way to incorporate a little bit of movement into the day,” said Davidson, “especially if you’re sitting at the computer typing or writing at a desk all day. Having balance in your life with a bit of yoga, I think it really helps.”

Students looking to get involved in the CapU Yoga Club are encouraged to reach out to Davidson and the clubs other members via email at capuyogaclub@gmail.com.