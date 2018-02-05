Stop frowning on office romances

Workplaces are shooting themselves in the foot by banning relationships

Benjamin Jacobs // Contributor

Romantic relationships in the workplace have long been frowned upon. However, that doesn’t keep employees from dating each other. According to Forbes, four out of 10 workers have dated their colleagues, and 17 per cent of those who partake in office romances have done so several times. Office romance has become all too common to still be considered taboo. As Jim and Pam proved in The Office, as long as a couple maintains boundaries between intimacy and professionalism, everything should be fine.

A survey by The Guardian argues that workspaces create long term goals for employees to bond over and Forbes also states it is the perfect place to meet someone because there is a sense of familiarity and commonality.

This rule that some companies have, dictating that employees are not allowed to date each other, is a violation of their privacy. After all, a romantic relationship is a huge part of someone’s personal life, and having your employer control who you can and can’t go out with is overbearing and crosses a line. Jennifer Corbett of STLawyers argued on the practice’s blog that some employees have actually left their companies because of no-dating policies, effectively choosing love over their career. So, if a business has this “no dating colleagues” rule, then the company might have a higher chance of losing their best employees.

Workspaces are an easy place to find a significant other, especially if two people work in the same department. They have to interact with each other nearly every day, so, it would not be surprising if they use their breaks to socialize and familiarize with one another.

Dating in the workplace may have its flaws, but it’s not the worst thing that can happen to a company. If anything, companies should be more invested in ensuring that romances that blossom in the office are healthy. While it is fair to be cautious of how personal business can intervene with professional business, companies should at least look into establishing boundaries first, before outright banning dating in the office.