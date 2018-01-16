Reinvigorated Blues aim to finish season strong

Speed, spacing and shooting could lead Blues to the elusive PACWEST gold medal

Luka Vasic // Contributor

Photo c/o Tae Hoon Kim

Despite a 6-2 start to the 2017/18 season and currently riding a two-game win streak, all-star forward Carmelle M’Bikata knows where the Capilano Blues Women’s Basketball team and herself need to be by the end of February. “It’s been up and down,” she said of her team’s first eight games. “There’s a chip on our shoulder and we really want to get it done this year, but there’s still a lot of things that we need to improve on.”

After an outstanding 16-2 regular season last year, in the playoffs the Blues fell short in the Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST) gold medal game. The second consecutive finals loss has left the Blues with new motivation and a new game plan. Now running a new offense, the team has also rejuvenated their roster with newcomers, including veteran’s like Emma Cunningham and Danya Lincoln.

“This year we have way more shooters than last, [and they’ve] molded well into the offense and what we want to accomplish,” said M’Bikata. The new offense has put athleticism and shooting at the forefront, which has been a welcome change for the entire roster. “Emma had a good weekend, she’s finally hit her sweet spot,” continued M’Bikata, referring to their Jan. 5 and 6 back-to-back wins against CBC. “Sam (Dosanjh), our first year, has the highest three-point percentage in the league. Every time we put her in she sparks that energy.”

Though much of this regular season can be viewed as time for putting everything together, the Blues have also focused on the continued improvement and veteran leadership of returning players like M’Bikata and Ashley “Ace” dela Cruz Yip, who this past November became the PACWEST’s all-time assists leader. Both players are leading their team in all the major statistical categories, with M’Bikata averaging 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and dela Cruz Yip leading the team in assists and steals with 4.9 and 2.5 per game. “Ace still does what she does best, the assists and defensive intensity,” said M’Bikata. “[We need to] continue with our defensive pressure. We really like our press, and it gives us more energy when we get into it.”

The team’s defense and guard play have arguably been their strongest assets. However, realizing how much better offensively and defensively they are in the half-court rather than in transition, the Blues know where they need to improve most, looking to further push the pace of their game and improve their transition scoring. “We’re trying to get more in transition like last year, we need to pick up on that, we need to get more easy baskets,” said M’Bikata.

Next up for the Capilano Blues Women’s Basketball team is a back-to-back series on Jan. 12 and 13 against the Vancouver Island University Mariners, whom along with the Camosun Chargers all find themselves in a three-way tie for first place. “Every game now is important, starting with this weekend,” said M’Bikata. “We’ve got to focus heavily on these games, look at game tape and focus on us and what we want to do.”