2017 AGM + Board Election

Want to get involved with the campus newspaper, but not sure if writing or contributing artwork is your thing?

COME JOIN US + LEARN MORE OVER A FREE SLICE OF PIZZA!

Want to help decide what the Courier does with the money collect through student fees?

THIS IS THE PERFECT OPPORTUNITY!

Single and looking for a hot date?

WE MIGHT EVEN BE ABLE TO HELP YOU WITH THAT TOO!

Join us in the Courier office (Maple 122, right next to the dumpsters!) Sept 19 at 12 noon for our annual general meeting, as we vote in our new board of directors!

Any current student is eligible to run for the board. If you have questions about the AGM or what board member responsibilities are, please email us at capcourier@gmail.com.

See you there!