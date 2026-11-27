NOTICE

TO: All Members of the Capilano Courier Publishing Society

MEETING DATE: Friday, December 11, 2026.

TIME: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Treehouse Student Housing (Cafeteria) at Capilano University’s North Vancouver campus.

ELECTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

In accordance with Society Bylaws, an election will be held to fill up to seven voting positions on the Board of Directors for the upcoming term.

a) Eligibility Requirements for Candidates:

To be eligible for election, a candidate must, at the time of nomination and election:

Be a member in good standing of the Capilano Courier Publishing Society (i.e., a Capilano University student who has paid Society fees for the most recent semester).

Not hold any position on the CSU Executive or Board.

Not be a CSU staff member.

Not be Capilano University faculty, administration, or staff.

b) Role and Responsibilities of the Board:

The Board of Directors is the governing body of the Society, responsible for:

Approving and reviewing the Society’s financial budget.

Providing oversight and ensuring the Society fulfills its constitutional purposes.

Acting as the medium of communication between the Society, Capilano University, and the CSU.

Nominations will be accepted from the floor at the meeting. Voting shall be by secret ballot.

PRESENTATION OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A resolution will be presented to the membership to appoint the firm of Tompkins Wozny as the auditor for the Capilano Courier Publishing Society for the upcoming fiscal year, in accordance with Bylaw 16.1.

Q&A PERIOD

Thank you for your time! Please email editor@capilanocourier.com if you have any questions.