AUDITION NOTICE: New Idol Group Hiring Vancouver-Exclusive Artists

A Canadian music company copies and recreates the perfect idol making formula.

Written by Snizhana Melnyk (she/her) // Contributor

Visuals by Polina Maksimenko(she.her) Contributing Visuals

Attention to all aspiring Vancouver-based music enthusiasts!

Are you interested in becoming the next global superstar? Do you believe your passion for music can steal the hearts of millions of international fans? Do you think you have what it takes to fight off fans who will follow you wherever you go? Do you want to sacrifice your privacy for a chance to become like your idols?

The Society for Canadian Appropriated Music (SCAM) is glad to announce that auditions for our first Vancouver-based global K-pop boy group are now open!

Prepare for years of training under the guidance of industry professionals who failed in their careers and had to sign contracts with us because nobody else wanted to hire them. Live rent-free in our dorms with at least 20 other trainees who will try to sabotage each other to get a single spot on the group’s final lineup. Enjoy balanced meals and make sure to report your every food intake, as it will be closely monitored by our dietary professionals to ensure you’re skinny enough to fit into clothes from the H&M children’s section.

Finally, build trusting connections and debut in a group consisting of other international trainees who have nothing in common but the shared trauma of surviving trainee years! *

* In case of a successful debut, all members will be responsible for covering all expenses made by SCAM Entertainment during the training period. Only after reaching that financial goal will the members begin to receive their wages.

We accept applications from anyone, regardless of age,* education** or nationality.***Please note that knowledge of Korean is not required because no one at the company actually speaks Korean.

* Only applicants born after 2010 will be considered for the group’s final lineup.

**We will not give reparations for missed education on the auditionee’s time.

***Only for those who hold permanent residency or are Canadian citizens.

We are looking for candidates in the following categories:

Singing/rapping Dancing Visual

Please include the following content in your application:

two-minute and 30-second self-introduction video that demonstrates your talent (if you have one).

three-minute audition video that shows either your singing or dancing skills (for applicants under the category “Visual,” a portrait photo is enough).

Contact information other than email (phone number, social media accounts and passwords for them).

Proof of travel eligibility (Passport, credit card numbers, SIN card).

Consent form for any cosmetic procedure requested by our agency.

Successful candidates will be invited to an in-person audition at our head office in Calgary, Alberta! *

*We do not cover any travel fees and/or accommodation. All at the expense of the applicant.

We at SCAM cannot wait to receive your application and exploit your talents to create the next international sensation! *

* SCAM does not guarantee the success of the group or any individual members. Please note that in case of any arising conflict of interest, the member’s exclusive contract will be immediately terminated, followed by the use of legal action. Individuals will be responsible for covering all expenses made by the company during their training period.