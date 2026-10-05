Meet the New Chancellor

Debra Doucette became the new chancellor of CapU in June 2026. The Courier had the opportunity to interview her about her new role and her vision for the university.



Written by María Camila Dávila (she/her) // Crew Writer

Visuals by Andrei Gueco (he/him) // Contributor



After six years as chancellor, Yuri Fulmer passed the baton to Debra Doucette as the new Capilano University chancellor. The new position became effective on June 1, 2026. Some of her responsibilities will include serving as an ambassador for the university, representing and promoting CapU’s values at official and ceremonial events. According to the university’s news release introducing the institution’s fifth chancellor, Chair of Capilano University’s Board of Governors, R.J. Wallia, expressed his excitement: “Her distinguished leadership, deep commitment to equity and community stewardship, and dedication to public service make her an exceptional representative.”

Debra Doucette has more than 35 years of experience in Canada’s investment and management industry. Soon after finishing her political science degree at the University of British Columbia in 1991, the chancellor joined a Canadian financial firm called Odlum Brown. This independent firm provides investment management, financial planning and wealth management services. In 2000 she was promoted to chief operating officer, and in 2007 she was named president and CEO, making history by becoming the first woman to lead the firm.

The Courier had an interview via email with Debra Doucette about her new role, her experience and her vision for the university.

Among the experiences she has gained throughout her career, the chancellor is particularly excited to draw on her leadership experience in her new job. “As a leader, you must create space for honest dialogue and work towards building alignment around a set of objectives that accommodates as many community members and partners as possible,” she stated.

For Doucette, universities are important not only as centers of learning, but also as community anchors and connectors. As she takes on her new role, she hopes to help position CapU as a key institution in shaping the future of the region. “[The university] has the potential to become the defining institution on the North Shore and the Sea to Sky corridor.”

When we asked her about the similarities and differences between her time as chancellor and that of her predecessor, Yuri Fulmer, Doucette wrote that “he has left big shoes to fill.” She did not comment on the former chancellor’s political campaign openly contradicting the university’s values. “Of course, my approach will be different because I’m not him!” she said, explaining that her plan is “to take some time to listen and learn.” In that way, Doucette affirmed that she will find ways to help the university, its students and the community reach their potential.

How to show up for others is also important to her.



By “doing good work, providing opportunities to succeed, supporting your community, providing guidance and sponsorship, and adding to the public good are responsibilities that everyone should aspire to,” she shares her perspective.

In several articles about Doucette, she is described as a philanthropist. However, she admitted she doesn’t feel comfortable with that title. “Philanthropy is an act. That act can take many forms; it can be a simple word of kindness or encouragement when someone needs it, an offer of volunteerism, an amplification of a need, or a gift of treasure [. . .] It’s not always about the grand gesture, but rather the small, consistent and giving ways that we look at the world,” she shared,

“to me, it’s all about trying to do good and good work, in everything you do.”

In the interview, we wanted to discuss her achievement of becoming the first female president and CEO of Odlum Brown in 2007, as well as how breaking that barrier as a woman shaped her career and approach to leadership. “Leadership doesn’t come from a title. Like philanthropy, leadership is a series of respectable acts that manifest in everything you do. To be a successful leader, you need to have a leadership mindset all the time. Put in the work, take on the hard things, keep your promises, look for the opportunities that no one else sees or no one else wants. And above all, treat everyone with respect.”

“Life is about taking risks, making mistakes, learning from the mistakes and moving forward. That cycle repeats itself repeatedly in life,” she offers as advice.

When we asked her one thing she would most like the students and faculty at CapU to know about her, she replied: “I’m naturally curious, so I expect to ask a lot of questions—and I’m looking forward to learning the answers. Most of all, I’m very happy to be here.”