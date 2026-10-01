Oh No! Men are Lonely Again!

Prominent “Alpha” Laments the Destruction of His Podcast in a Letter to His Fans.

Written by Evangeline Michell (she/her) // Contributor

Visuals by Scarlett Side (she/her) // Contributor

Hello Lonely Together readers and listeners,

It is with my deepest regret that I write this message today, informing you all of the permanent cancellation of our online social initiative, Lonely Together. I’m aware this space was extremely important to many of you, but for reasons out of my control, we must disband both the podcast and our online blog due to ongoing conversations surrounding our intentions and impact on the young men who find comfort in our content. Many of you may be feeling angry, or perhaps depressed. I owe it to you to explain why we are facing this discrimination and how we plan to overcome it.

While I’m sure you all stayed informed during the controversy of our “Height Discrimination: an Unfair New World Order” episode and blog post, let me refresh your memories.

Fact one: the episode dove into women’s “preferences” and how it will destroy the correct family structure in only a matter of years.

Fact two: we discussed the reason for this height discrimination—an uptick in falsely advertised “protein” powder. The average male height is five feet, seven and a half inches. And women don’t even entertain guys under six feet. That’s so totally unfair. If only these brands actually put protein in their products, men would get taller and male loneliness wouldn’t even exist. I did so much preparation for this episode, and after it came out, people were outraged by the apparent “misinformation.” I did my research, and this is the only logical conclusion.

After that episode, we faced backlash on every single post without fail. According to so-called “statistics,” the loneliness epidemic “isn’t gendered,” and has more to do with the rise of the internet and fall of public spaces. FALSE I say! This is almost entirely only affecting men during this time. I’m 45, and haven’t been in a relationship since my high school girlfriend broke up with me for allegedly “cheating.”

I’m above average height, but I choose to stay single in solidarity with listeners to better grasp the hardships of the long-lasting effects of poor protein powder. There’s also just so much pressure on men compared to women! We have to buy dinner and stuff or like support her lifestyle while she just has to clean the house, do my laundry, take care of our three boys—all named after the men in my family. Like honestly, Tell me that doesn’t sound like a dream.

I’m getting carried away. It just makes me so mad.

I know this is going to be a tough loss for a lot of you, and for that I am terribly sorry. It’s honestly a tough loss for me too. But I can’t get bogged down by emotion, I must lead with my head. For this reason, I will be taking a six month self-directed spiritual retreat, staying with my parents at their summer house on the lake. Once I’m back I will be starting a new blog under an alias name detailing my experience entirely alone.

Thank you for your support over the last few years. I hope to see you once I come back.

Chadwick Chaddington,

CEO of Lonely Together Podcast