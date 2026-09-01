Food Affordability Crisis

A list of resources that won’t come at the cost of your academic success, mental well-being and physical health

Xiadany Jeanette Lopez (she/her) // Crew Writer

Anya Ali Mulzet (they/them) // Crew Illustrator

Buying food on campus can be expensive. If one meal is around $15 at Chartwells, students who have to eat multiple times on campus can’t afford to buy food. When asked about their experience with buying from the school cafeteria, a recent Capilano University graduate shared that “it takes forever to get the food, so it’s expensive and not convenient.”

However, bringing food from home can also present a different challenge. Grocery prices in April 2026 were up 3.8 per cent from a year ago and 31 per cent higher than in April 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first began. Back in 2021, the Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) submitted a report titled “Food Security Strategy” where they quoted that statistically 39 per cent of students experience some degree of food insecurity during their time in university.

When healthy food becomes unaffordable, and a privilege to some students, individuals’ decisions about food are based on necessity.

Food access and nutritional habits are highly influenced by the economic context of students. A study conducted in the Universidad estatal de Milagro in Ecuador explores why students who struggle with food insecurity and “less structured dietary habits” are at risk of a lower academic performance. The group of students who had a higher risk of food insecurity also showed signs of struggling with high stress or depression. As a result, they often resort to unhealthy food.

Ultra-processed foods are usually made with derivatives of whole foods and are considered unhealthy. This includes sugar-sweetened beverages, packaged snacks and ready-to-eat meals. In addition to being a liability to the metabolic health of students, the intake of these foods can have a negative effect on cognitive functions. This may show up as “diminished short term memory and, to a lesser extent, reduced concentration among young adults,” leading to lower academic performance.

The first step to reduce food insecurity among students is to inform them about the resources offered by the university and the CSU, such as the Community Cupboard, the Quest Food Exchange program, the Pop-Up Produce events and the Free Money Hub. All of the information about these resources are available on the CSU website.

In the CSU library lounge (Library 195) students have access to the community cupboard where they can find non-perishable food for free, with the suggestion to be mindful of how much they take.

The Pop-Up Produce events are organized in collaboration with the Capilano Student services and the CSU. In these events, students can find fresh fruits and vegetables for free. The events are announced on the CSU website and on their social media.

The Quest Food Exchange is a program where supermarkets, farmers and wholesalers reduce the cost of food. The program requires member registration, but you can easily join the program by visiting the CSU Member Services desk at the CSU Library Lounge or by filling out a form on the CSU website.

The Free Money Hub is a monetary support the CSU can provide via the CSU Engagement Award, the CSU Equity Award and the CSU Support Funds. Although both the CSU Engagement Award and the CSU Equity Award require students to earn through their engagement and leadership in their community, it is important to highlight that these awards are open for all students, including international students. This kind of financial support can be an opportunity for students to improve the quality and quantity of food they consume and help their mental health by reducing the pressure of their financial situation.

Resources are not limited to the ones on campus. There are programs like the Edible Garden Project that make access to fresh produce easier for everyone through their collaboration with other organizations to distribute the food. Some of their work includes the development of several urban farms in North Vancouver. The Garden Smart workshop provides adults with the tools necessary to start their own garden. They also have educational events like visits to the Loutet Farm and the Loutet Farm Market, where people can show their support by buying from local vendors.

Food insecurity at CapU can decrease by raising awareness about food insecurity and educating students about available resources. Communities become stronger when they rely on each other. Buying food from local farmers or even people starting their own gardens can be a silent form of showing consumer discontent towards the big corporations and the rising grocery prices.