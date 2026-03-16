SPRING 2026 SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING (SGM)

Posted on by Editor-In-Chief

NOTICE

TO: All Members of the Capilano Courier Publishing Society

MEETING DATE: Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

TIME: 4:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Online (Join here)

  1. Presentation of the 2024-25 Audited Financial Statements

In accordance with Society Bylaws, the Courier’s financial statements must be reviewed annually by an external accounting firm. At the SGM, the Courier’s Co-Editors-in-Chief and bookkeeper will present the report from the auditor to our membership. If you are a current student at CapU, you are welcome to join us and learn more about how we use our funds to fulfill our society’s educational, artistic and journalistic purpose.

Category: Uncategorized

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