Vaping is cool as hell actually tbh

Factual evidence for why vaping is way cooler than most things and you guys just need to give it a chance.

Ry Forsythe (they/them) // Contributor

Megan Heigh (she/her) // Illustrator

How do you prove what cool is? Sure, there’s answers in the dictionary, but that’s the nerdiest place to look, you nerd. Instead, we can just look at what young people are into! This proves cool is fun colours, delicious flavors and stylish pods you can breathe vapour from.

Vapes were made so the old fashioned smoking habit would phase out, curbing that addiction to nicotine with flavoured nicotine. The variety of flavours leads to a way better experience than having to deal with the nasty clingy smell of cigarette smoke. Not just for the person smoking, but for the general public. Ask anyone and they’ll take the smell of watermelon over weed or cigarettes any day.

Also, society always likes to move towards progress and imagine what the future might look like. Our current environment reflects how futuristic modern designs are trendy and shows you’re part of the ‘hip’ crew. Just look at all the cybertrucks around Vancouver. Which, by the way, happen to have a lot of vapour smoke billowing out the windows of those right angled trucks.

Vapes can be seen as good for the environment too, which is always cool. In part, it’s thanks to them being rechargeable, but they also tie into less waste pollution. Plenty of folks who visit the pretty beaches around Vancouver don’t want the cigarette receptacles because they think those eyesores will just encourage the people smoking at the beach to. . . Well, smoke at the beach. Unfortunately, the more we tell people not to do something, they’ll do it anyway, even if fines are involved. So, replace all cigarettes with vapes and soon enough all those gross looking butts will be out of our beaches! We’re saving turtles like we did when we got rid of plastic straws. As Crush from Finding Nemo would say, “Righteous!”

Despite all this, there are still going to be haters who point to the supposedly ‘major’ health risks with this legal substance. Truthfully, there are some health risks, but everything has risks. And, risks are freaking dope! Besides, those risks aren’t as bad as other things that’ve been recalled. Just look at IKEA products. When they don’t have dressers falling on kids, they’re recalling toys because it turned out they were a choking hazard. Have vapes crushed children? Nope! Do they choke you? Not technically! Are they bad for your health? Only if you don’t like popcorn lung, and who doesn’t like popcorn?

Unfortunately, we have stuck up health authorities putting out regulations trying to make vaping people look less cool, science dorks who throw around claims so people are scared of vapes instead of real problems and documentaries that aren’t talking to enough of guys like me who know the truth! That truth? Vapes are the future, the future is flashy and all haters need to chill out, take a puff and join the badass side of history.





