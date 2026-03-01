Investigating the science behind addiction

Harsh Sandilya (he/him) // Contributor

Icarus C Susi (he/they) // Illustrator

While the societal impacts of drug use are visible in headlines and in our community, an unseen, profound battle is being fought in a space smaller than a speck of dust: the synaptic cleft. To better understand the drug crisis affecting our community, we can take a look into the science of drugs within our bodies. The Molecular Hijack is a process where foreign chemicals impersonate our brain’s most vital messengers, effectively rewriting the hardware of human desire.



Imagine, for a moment, the space between two neurons: a gap so narrow that 20,000 of them could fit across the width of a human hair. This is the synaptic cleft, a microscopic space where chemical messengers leap from one nerve cell to another, carrying signals that determine everything from your next heartbeat, to whether you remember your partner’s name. It’s an elegant and sophisticated system, refined by millions of years of evolution, but it’s also shockingly vulnerable.



When a molecule of dopamine, our brain’s natural ‘job well done’ signal crosses this gap, it fits into a receptor on the receiving neuron like a key sliding into a lock. Click. The neuron fires. You feel good. The key detaches, gets recycled and life goes on. But, what happens when a foreign molecule, one that didn’t evolve inside your brain, arrives at that same lock?



What if that counterfeit key fits even better than the original?



The science behind addiction



The story of addiction can begin within the body, not in the failure of human willpower, but in the cold logic of molecular geometry. The dependency is catalyzed when substances that look remarkably like our own internal chemistry are introduced. ‘Natural’ drugs derived from plants like the opium poppy or the coca leaf, have molecular structures that ‘mimic’ our natural neurotransmitters. They fit into our receptors well enough to turn the lock. However, synthetic drugs that are engineered in labs take this a step further. Compounds like fentanyl are designed with a much higher binding affinity. In day-to-day terms, they are ‘stickier’ and ‘stronger’ than anything nature produces.



Dr. Mark Vaughan, Chair of Capilano University’s School of STEM, who also teaches CHEM 411: Medicinal Chemistry, explains the effectiveness of a drug is all about the “fit.” While morphine derived from the poppy plant is a rigid “key” that fits the lock of our opioid receptors, synthetic variations like fentanyl have been chemically optimized.



“Fentanyl is another synthetic substance that can trigger opioid receptors,” Dr. Vaughan explains. While morphine has a very rigid structure, fentanyl is a ‘floppier’ compound. This molecular flexibility allows it to “fit more tightly into the binding site on the receptor,” meaning that less of the compound is required to elicit a massive biological response. These synthetic “counterfeit keys” are optimized for higher binding affinity, they stick to the lock harder and longer than anything nature intended.



The Biochemistry of the Trap



The tragedy of the “hijack” lies in the brain’s own desperate attempt to maintain balance, a state known as homeostasis. When the synapse is flooded, the brain views the intensity as a threat to its internal equilibrium. Dr. Eugene Chu, biology instructor and lab supervisor at CapU, explains that the brain’s attempt to compensate creates a physical trap for the user. Using cocaine as a specific example, Dr. Chu points out that while the drug acts as a competitive inhibitor, blocking the transporters that normally ‘vacuum’ dopamine out of the synaptic cleft, the cell’s reaction is what creates the addiction. To protect itself from overstimulation, the postsynaptic cells down-regulate, physically removing dopamine receptors from their surface.



Imagine trying to listen to music at a normal volume, but someone keeps turning the speakers up to a deafening level; your only defense is to put on heavy earplugs. In the brain, these ‘earplugs’ mean that once the drug wears off, the hardware is fundamentally changed. Dr. Chu notes, “As a result of these compensations, when dopamine levels either return to normal (or below normal due to downregulation), there is less dopamine signaling contributing to withdrawal symptoms.” This creates a physiological reality where the user no longer takes the drug to feel ‘high,’ but simply to reach a baseline of ‘normal,’ because their natural chemistry no longer has enough ‘locks’ to work with.



The Plastic Mind



This molecular shift emphasizes why addiction is far more complex than a ‘choice.’ Once the hardware of the brain has been restructured, psychology follows biology. The Mesolimbic pathway, the brain’s survival circuit, is tricked into believing the drug is as essential for life as food, water or oxygen. In this state, the craving isn’t a desire; it is a biological alarm bell signaling a perceived threat to survival.

If the story ended at the hijack, it would be one of pure despair. However, the same biology that allows the brain to be rewired by drugs, also allows it to be rewired for recovery. This is known as neuroplasticity: the brain’s remarkable ability to reorganize its structure, functions, and connections in response to new experiences. While drug abuse can exploit this plasticity to create ‘pathological learning,’ recovery utilizes the same mechanism to unlearn these patterns.

When a person enters recovery, the brain begins a slow, molecular pruning process. Just as it once removed receptors to protect itself from a flood of dopamine, it can eventually begin to regrow them, a process called up-regulation. Furthermore, neurogenesis (the creation of new neurons) in the brain can be stimulated through healthy behaviors like exercise, social connection, and mindfulness. This isn’t just a psychological change; it is a physical restoration of the brain. The journey of recovery is a slow molecular process of the brain. By understanding the science of the synapse, we can move away from stigma and toward a community that approaches the drug crisis with both biological clarity and human empathy.