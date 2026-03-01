CapU’s Chancellor Yuri Fulmer is Running to Be Leader of the BC Conservatives

Who is Yuri Fulmer, what does the Chancellor do, and why his political aspirations are relevant to every CapU student

Authors: Elliott J Fisher (he/they) // Contributor & Theodore Abbott (he/him) // News Editor

Anna Dinh (she/her) Illustrator

Yuri Fulmer is a name every Capilano University student should know. Not only is Fulmer Chancellor of the university––a position of such high order that the Chancellor’s name appears on every credential awarded by the university––but, he’s also running to be leader of the BC Conservative party.

As Chancellor, Fulmer presides over formal ceremonies and confers academic credentials. As outlined by university administration in a statement provided to the Courier, “The role requires the ability to inspire institutional growth and change while effectively engaging and educating partners and stakeholders about Capilano University’s mandate and evolving priorities.”

The administration also highlighted how the Chancellor plays a central role in reflecting and guiding “the university’s values.” Given Fulmer’s political aspirations, it begs the question whether CapU shares the same values as the BC Conservative party, or if these values are even compatible.

Fulmer has served as Chancellor since 2020 and his position was renewed in 2023. In the 2024 provincial election he ran for the Conservatives as a candidate for MLA, but lost narrowly to BC Green Jeremy Valeriote. And now, Fulmer has set out to become leader of the BC Conservatives following John Rustad’s highly publicized outsting from that position as covered, for example, by the CBC.

Currently, the Conservatives interim leader is former BC Liberal Trevor Halford. Halford is not the only former Liberal among the Tories though, because in 2024 the BC Liberals—briefly rebranded as BC United—were effectively absorbed by the Conservatives. This is relevant on the basis that under the Liberals, funding for post-secondary education in B.C. was cut by 20 per cent, according to a 2022 brief from the Confederation of University Faculty Associations of BC.

Beyond that, the Conservatives have stated—according to the Martlet—that they would like to see funding for post-secondary institutions be re-allocated to training in essential fields. Critics have referred to this platform as “fundamentally austerity-driven” via SpringMag.

When contacted by the Courier to respond to questions on this subject, Fulmer declined to comment.

The response provided by Fulmer’s campaign team reads: “Yuri has asked me to convey his appreciation to you for reaching out but wants to be clear that he does not wish to politicize the role of Chancellor. He wants to have a clear separation between that role and his candidacy and therefore does not wish to be seen as politicizing the position by having a feature about him as a candidate in the campus paper.”

The response was provided by a member of Fulmer’s campaign team who did not identify themselves, so the quote cannot be attributed to a specific individual.

When the Courier requested a comment from the administration, they responded by saying:

“The chancellor’s political activities are undertaken in a personal capacity and are separate from the university. CapU does not take positions on party politics, and our work on funding and operations continues through established governance and administrative processes. In keeping with the role’s purpose, the chancellor helps steward and reflect the university’s values. That includes supporting our ongoing commitments to Truth and Reconciliation and respectful relationships with Indigenous communities, in alignment with the university’s priorities and guidance.”

The university was also asked to provide a more specific response to the Conservative party’s spotty track record with regard to post-secondary funding and Indigenous issues, but in response, the Courier was directed to contact Fulmer’s campaign team directly.

The Conservatives are currently advocating for a repeal of B.C.’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People Act (DRIPA), which is the province’s legal implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP). Moreover, former Conservative MLA Dallas Brodie was recently ejected from the party for making a series of racist, anti-Indigenous remarks. Since being booted from the party, Brodie has become a national leader in a growing movement of residential school denialism.

Given these circumstances, and what CapU refers to as their “commitments to Truth and Reconciliation,” it makes sense that the university would want to put as much space as possible between themselves and the BC Conservatives. But, this is easier said than done, especially when the university’s chancellor is running to be leader of the party.

The University has indicated that Fulmer’s term as chancellor will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2025/26 academic year, which does coincide with the Conservative leadership election, taking place in May 2026.

If you are a student, faculty member or staff person at CapU and would like to express your opinion on this matter, please email editor@capilanocourier.com