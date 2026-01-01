I Walked Really, Really Far for the Cause

A social media guru/activist’s personal essay detailing his journey to raise awareness.

Arland Sackville (he/him) // Digital Activist

When people hear the word ‘activist,’ they don’t imagine a jacked, six-foot-three guy driving a brand new BMW X3; they probably picture someone driving something shitty like a Nissan Altima. Not me. I’m what you would call ‘the real deal.’ I don’t joke around when it comes to bringing the issues to the people and raising awareness. Here’s what I mean: I walked really, really fucking far to raise awareness. Maybe farther than Terry Fox even ran, and he had that robot leg to help him.

I put my money where my mouth is, and my mouth is on my feet. But, what’s on my mind? Raising awareness. I have over 1000 followers on instagram (that’s more people than there are in the United States Congress and Canadian Parliament combined) and to quote Batman, “with great power comes great responsibility.” So, I thought to myself, what can I do to raise awareness for stuff? A long walk: like the movie, but without all the political stuff. Just good, clean, non-political activism.

It started easy. I announced it on social media and immediately my followers—a lot of hot chicks because I’m tall and I work out—jumped into my DMs to say how good of a thing I was doing. It was really validating. But, then the walk began.

I woke up at 8 a.m. every day for almost a month, walked as far as I could and then got my girlfriend Bianca to come pick me up to take me home. I wasn’t, like, going anywhere. But, I was still walking, like, really fucking far, like, every day. I only ever stopped if I needed a monster energy, food (pizza 🙂) or if I just felt like it. But, I still walked, like, a combined 900 kilometres or something and nobody seems to give a shit!

It pisses me off when people don’t recognize how important the issues are. For example, around 150,000 people die every day. Just think about what we could do if we raised more awareness to that. Or, another example, what we could do about all the politicians! We could make the world a utopia for everyone. But, if you ask me, things are feeling like a dystopia lately. And, that’s not ok with me, no siree bob.

What has the world come to when a guy walks really far every day and doesn’t get the attention he deserves? I’ll tell you what it does: it makes me feel like this crazy place we call “Earth” is on the pretzel-piss of sucking major nards. It mayn’t occur to the unenlightened, but we need to be looking out for people that are too poor, dumb, sick or fat to look after themselves. Nobody seems to care that that’s what I be doin’ with the walk. They see me walking, they hatin’; they take one peep and say ‘just another thirst trap,’ but I’m more than just a piece of meat for ogling.

This world is just so effing fucked up. It’s not at all like how it should be. If I was in charge, if everyone listened to me, then they’d see how we could make the world not only more aware of everything, but also better in every conceivable way. Like, money, for example, why doesn’t everyone have it? There’s enough for everyone to be rich. You know how people say, “He can talk the talk, but can he walk the walk?” Well, I walked the walk. So, now I talk talk but nobody listens to talking talk! They don’t even want to see a walking walk. It’s no wonder people are so vain.

We need to be more aware of activists like me. Good, hard-working smart people trying to make our little country of China a better place. That’s right, I’m Chinese. I bet you didn’t see that coming. It’s because you’re racist. But, I applaud you nonetheless for reading my whole article. I hope I’ve done my part to raise awareness about those raising awareness and I hope you start paying closer attention to social media as a result. Consider yourself aware, you’re welcome.











