Vancouver Vendor Markets

Taking a look at some of this year’s Christmas vendor markets; are they worth going to?

Ben Taylor (He/Him) // Crew Writer

Andrei Gueco (He/Him) // Illustrator

As winter break approaches and students return home for the holidays, many will turn to the various Christmas markets around town for artisanal gifts and other holiday treats. Rather than buy presents online on Amazon, or from malls with established shops and corporations, attending local markets is a good way to support our local community of artists and artisans. By checking out some of the markets in this article, not only will you support sustainable and independent businesses, you can also find one of a kind, handmade gifts, that you can’t find anywhere else.

The official ‘Vancouver Christmas Market,’ takes place every year in Jack Poole Plaza in Coal Harbour. This European-themed market is immensely popular with over 75 vendors in German-style alpine huts. Admission starts at $7, but goes as high as 25 in the week leading up to Christmas. For those looking for a large-scale market with traditional German food and a wide variety of vendors, this could be a good match, despite admission prices increasing closer to Christmas. The market takes place November 13 to December 24.

Another larger scale market taking place again this year on the North Shore is the Polygon galleries Christmas shop, along with the Shipyards Christmas market. The Polygon holliday shop has no admission fee, and has a variety of curated gifts “created by independent artists and artisans.” Right outside the gallery is the annual Shipyards market, which similar to the Vancouver market, is also European themed, and hosts over 140 vendors in alpine huts laid out along the piers. This market is free admission, making it an accessible local holiday market for shoppers who want to avoid fees. The holiday shop runs from November 12 to January 4, and the Shipyards market runs from November 28 to December 24.

Aside from these bigger markets, there are also numerous options for those looking to support smaller scale independent vendors and artisans. On the North Shore, the 22nd annual Tsleil-Waututh Nation Christmas craft fair is happening on December 7 and 8 in the Tsleil-Waututh Nation Community Centre. It features over 80 Indigenous vendors selling a wide variety of items from nations all across the province. Admission is by donation. The University of British Columbia is also hosting an Indigenous holiday craft fair on December 4 in the Longhouse. Admission to this event is free.

The folks at Eastside Flea also have their foot in the door with their Christmas market running over from November 22 to December 14. Admission is $5, and artisans seeking opportunities can even apply to set up a stand as a vendor. The Russian Hall is also hosting the 8th annual Weirdo’s Holiday Market. Although the exact dates have not been released yet, they will soon be announced on the Russian Hall’s website. The Weirdo’s features perhaps the biggest and strangest variety in crafts and vendors in addition to thrilling activities, as it’s known to have featured sword swallowers as well as Tarot readings in the past.

One final vendor market taking place in both Vancouver proper and the North Shore are Made in 604’s series of winter/holiday markets. These are more free of charge events, located at Pipe Shop in North Van, and the Heritage Hall on Main St. They will take place over the weekend of December 6 and 7, with a Christmas market also occurring in North Van on the 22 and 23 of November.

There are many more options of Christmas markets taking place around the city, some of which can be found at vancouverchristmasguide.com. This holiday season, why not show some love to our bustling market community here in Vancouver. Plenty feature free admission, making it a low risk high reward method of shopping. As the scene continues to grow, more are sure to pop up in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled for local markets near you, and give back to your community this Christmas break!