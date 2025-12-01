The next morning I met Liadan

Ben Taylor (he/him) // Crew Writer
Cameron Skorulski (he/him) // Production Manager
we were all significantly fruck out
and needless to say, we haven’t been back in that house since.
I haven’t thrown up in eight years
and I don’t plan on doing so again anytime soon.
the night my sister was born
a coffee plantation was burning down.
onions, zucchini, pumpkins, corn, sunflowers, raspberries,
Delicious blueberry pancakes!!
and all the love we’ve contributed to the world
will grow long after we’re around to see it.
Category: Letters