Christmas shielding perfect childhood

Cami Davila (she/her) // Crew Writer

Cameron Skorulski (he/him) // Production Manager

There were gatherings on my grandma’s living room

Where we, the little ones, didn’t know sorrows

Around the Christmas tree, a pile of gifts

Under my mom’s eyes, shadows of her bitter, crying hours

Tables full of food and drinks

And the sweet innocent thought of nothing being wrong

While we sing, craving Christmas gifts

The women hold their breath and cross their legs

This is their gift to us

Christmas shield of the perfect childhood