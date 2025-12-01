Christmas shielding perfect childhood

Posted on by Cami Davila
Cami Davila (she/her) // Crew Writer
Cameron Skorulski (he/him) // Production Manager

There were gatherings on my grandma’s living room
Where we, the little ones, didn’t know sorrows

Around the Christmas tree, a pile of gifts
Under my mom’s eyes, shadows of her bitter, crying hours

Tables full of food and drinks
And the sweet innocent thought of nothing being wrong

While we sing, craving Christmas gifts
The women hold their breath and cross their legs

This is their gift to us
Christmas shield of the perfect childhood

