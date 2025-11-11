FALL 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

NOTICE

TO: All Members of the Capilano Courier Publishing Society

MEETING DATE: Friday, November 28, 2025.

TIME: 5:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Math Learning Centre (LB 126) at Capilano University’s North Vancouver campus.

Join online here.

ELECTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

In accordance with Society Bylaws, an election will be held to fill up to seven voting positions on the Board of Directors for the upcoming term.

a) Eligibility Requirements for Candidates:

To be eligible for election, a candidate must, at the time of nomination and election:

Be a member in good standing of the Capilano Courier Publishing Society (i.e., a Capilano University student who has paid Society fees for the most recent semester).

Not hold any position on the CSU Executive or Board.

Not be a CSU staff member.

Not be Capilano University faculty, administration, or staff.

b) Role and Responsibilities of the Board:

The Board of Directors is the governing body of the Society, responsible for:

Approving and reviewing the Society’s financial budget.

Providing oversight and ensuring the Society fulfills its constitutional purposes.

Acting as the medium of communication between the Society, Capilano University, and the CSU.

Nominations will be accepted from the floor at the meeting. Voting shall be by secret ballot.

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

A resolution will be presented to the membership to appoint the firm of Tompkins Wozny as the auditor for the Capilano Courier Publishing Society for the upcoming fiscal year, in accordance with Bylaw 16.1.

SPECIAL BUSINESS: AMENDMENT TO BYLAW 12.2

A special resolution will be presented to the membership to amend Bylaw 12.2 (Signing Officers) to modernize financial procedures, promote equity, and remove financial barriers while maintaining robust controls.

Current Wording of Bylaw 12.2:

“Every document or instrument signed by the Society shall be signed by not less than two (2) signing officers. No signing officer shall sign a cheque made out to themself.”

Proposed New Wording of Bylaw 12.2:

“Every document or instrument signed by the Society shall be signed by not less than two (2) signing officers, except for transactions pre-approved by resolution of the board under $2,000.00. No signing officer shall make a cheque out to themself.”

Rationale for Amendment:

This amendment is proposed to increase operational efficiency and reduce financial strain from the Editor-in-Chief (EIC). Currently, routine expenses are charged to the EIC’s personal credit card. To remove this potential barrier for future EICs who don’t have a personal credit card, the Board will open a society business credit card with a $2,000 limit. Every expense on this card will be pre-approved by the Board. This change streamlines small, pre-approved purchases while fully maintaining the requirement for dual signatures on all larger transactions, cheques, and major contracts to ensure financial oversight and security.