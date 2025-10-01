Sweet Dead and Remembrance

What is the Day of the Dead and why is it meaningful?

Alex Luna Naime (she/her) // Contributor

Leonardo Velazquez (he/him) // Illustrator

When it comes to Mexican traditions, the first one that comes to mind is often the Day of the Dead, or El Día de Muertos. This celebration—known for its colorful flowers, skulls and candles—is a well-known representation of Mexican Culture. What is this all about? What is the Day of the Dead?

Día de Muertos is a celebration of life, death, family and heritage. It is a day in which Mexican families gather together to remember their ancestors, especially the family members that have passed away. According to prehispanic folklore, when somebody dies their soul transcends to the Mictlán (the land of the dead) where they reunite with their ancestors to live in tranquility forevermore. However, the souls of the dead are allowed to visit the land of the living every year, during two main dates: November 1, which is the Día de Todos los Santos (Day of All Saints), and it is dedicated to the small souls (the children); and November 2, the day of the Fieles Difuntos, dedicated to adults.

Even though there are variations within the celebration depending on the region in Mexico, some of the elements remain consistent throughout all: the creation of an altar called an ofrenda to honor their loved ones. These ofrendas include personal items that were meaningful to the deceased, such as clothing, photographs, their favorite foods (fruits, traditional Mexican food, like mole and sweet bread) and drinks (usually tequila or mezcal). It is believed that when the spirits come to visit, they are able to find their way from their tombs to the altars as they work like a beacon for the deceased. Ofrendas are an invitation back to the homes of their family, to enjoy the things the spirit once loved. For families, erecting the altar is a reminder that they are still remembered and loved, while honouring how much time has passed since their deaths.

To help the dead easily find their way home, the altars also include candles, incense and Cempasúchil flowers (Mexican Marigolds), since their light and smell are believed to beckon the dead. Another key element of the ofrendas are the colorful papel picado (perforated paper) which will have different motifs depicting portrayals of death. Alongside them, they will also have sugar skulls, sometimes with the name of their loved ones written on the forehead. Although these skulls can easily be found at any market near the dates, some cities have entire festivals dedicated to the making and selling of them. The images of death—especially skulls—exist in the Dia De Muertos ritual to portray death as a welcoming celebration for spirits and their loved ones alike. Across the country, some people even disguise themselves as Catrinas, the Mexican representation of death, and walk in big processions that end at the local cemeteries where they decorate the tombstones of their loved ones. Sometimes, people will even stay in the tombstones all night to accompany their families during their time in the land of the living. Others remember them quietly at home, enjoying their comforting presence.

The Day of the Dead is a very meaningful celebration in Mexican culture because it keeps people connected to their loved ones; it reminds families that their love is limitless, going beyond the barriers of life and death. It keeps them connected to their heritage and roots; creates a time and place to remember those who are no longer here and reminds all that they left a mark on the world. It paints a picture of love and companionship, of color and warmth that makes all feel less lonely and grim, as the souls of both, the living, and the dead, will exist connected, even across the afterlife.

As International Students, being far from home on such a familiar holiday can be a bit lonely. It can make you homesick, but it also serves as a great reminder of the place that´s left behind; it can be a reassuring moment to reconnect with one’s roots and to feel the merge of the culture left behind with the new traditions from another place:

“Celebrating Day of the Dead in Canada is a bittersweet sensation: I feel proud of celebrating a tradition from my culture, but I’m also missing, not just the family that is no longer in this world, but the one I left behind, too. It’s like holding a photo to your chest, feeling close to something yet knowing it’s not here.” –Jeanette Lopez, BA in Creative Writing

“Existing far from home sometimes creates a detachment between who I am and where I come from. Celebrating the Day of the Dead from afar can be isolating but also serves as a reminder of where I come from and what I carry: all the love of my family; knowing they are always watching over me. It makes me feel less lonely.” –Fernanda, BA in Business

We learn, through remembering our roots, something very important: caring for the past, the people that came before, the love that surrounds life, the connections made with other humans, is what forges the meaning of life, and it is important to cherish them while there is still time. This is what is needed to nurture the souls of all humans.