Cultural Days: How can arts and mental health come together?

Metro Vancouver is holding the BC Cultural Days, a gathering with more than 250 events with this year’s theme as “mental health”

Cami Davila (she/her) // Crew Writer

Jasmin Linton (she/her) // Illustrator

Nowadays, in a world so overwhelming, it’s difficult not to struggle with mental health. If you search through the long list of how to be ‘okay,’ it’s very rare to find the word ‘arts’ or anything related to it. According to an article published in Human Brain Mapping, engaging with art impacts brain structure, function and well-being. Still, no one would typically think to say, “Oh, you’re feeling bad? Go to an art show!”

Hill Strategies reports that 62% of Canadians who participate in the arts are more likely to have “very good or excellent” mental health. In fact, when we immerse ourselves in an art-related activity, the brain sets aside worries and releases endorphins, serotonin and dopamine. So, with proof that art has beneficial effects, it prompts the question: Why aren’t there more spaces that promote art?

The main goal of the BC Cultural Days is precisely that. According to their website, the event aims to promote the “appreciation and exploration of arts and culture—so that every person in the country has a deeper connection with themselves.” From September 19 to October 12 across Metro Vancouver, there will be more than 250 art-related events that explore the theme of mental health. These showcases are free and follow a ‘pay what you can’ model, with all donations contributing to local charities focused on mental health and equity.

With concerts, exhibitions, film screenings, workshops, performances, open studios and more, BC Cultural Days is aiming to create a safe space that encourages the community to connect through arts.

According to Shoja, “When we shine a spotlight on the many ways people can engage with arts and culture close to home, we rediscover a deeper appreciation for their role in strengthening community life and economic vitality—encouraging greater investment from both funders and the public.”

For Capilano University students, this will be a great opportunity to take a break from our regular weekly schedule between classes and work. It will allow those with school stress to hang out in different environments, connect with new people around Vancouver and engage in the local arts community.

To spare you folks some time on TikTok searching for, “cool plans around me this month¨ here are some of the events that are happening in North Vancouver.

Fall Foliage Oil Painting

Have you ever wanted to learn how to paint using oils? This will be a class where a professional artist will teach different techniques to create a fall foliage painting. All the materials are included.

Date and time: October 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at John Braithwaite Community Centre, 145 West 1st Street, North Vancouver, BC.

Not Your Butter Chicken: Film Screening & Director Q&A

North Vancouver filmmaker Priyanka Desai will attend BC Cultural Days with her new documentary series Not Your Butter Chicken. The production honors the recipes, untold stories, and wisdom of South Asians living in Canada, through the perspective of the renowned Vancouver chef Shiva Reddy.

The filmmaker will be taking questions from the audience after the screening.

Date and time: October 8, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at North Vancouver City Library, 144 14 W St, North Vancouver, BC.

Gentle Glory: Performance, Artist Talk and Workshop

Seeking to explore “empathy as pathways to liberation” and motivated by her personal experiences with mental health, the artist Rachel Helten created ‘Gentle Glory.’ The performance will be followed by a talk-back and a creative movement workshop that will last 45 minutes.

This event will explore compassion, emotional intelligence, healing, vulnerability and transformation.

Date and time: October 11, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at Civic Plaza, 126 West 14th Street, North Vancouver, BC.

Looking forward to knowing more about BC Cultural Days? Check out all the information on their website.