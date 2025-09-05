What Does Truth and Reconciliation Mean to Me?

How have I contributed to Truth and Reconciliation? Directly impacted me and the history of how it has affected me, my family and our people?

Sam Damm (she/her) // Contributor

Conrad George (he/him) // Illustrator

Aanii Ndizhinkaz Sam. Hello, my name is Sam. I am Ojibwa from Chippewas of Nawash Neyaashiinigmiing Unceded First Nation in Southern Ontario. I grew up in Ottawa and moved to Vancouver on my own to study film. I was worried about how I would find support when I moved here but since being in the Indigenous Digital Filmmaking program, I found people who could support me and each other on a difficult day like National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

This day means something different to everyone, but—to me—Truth and Reconciliation is a day of remembering and honouring all the children who never made it home, and all Indigenous People across Turtle Island who have been affected by the residential schools. There is darkness on this day with feelings of loss and mourning for our people and my family.

Seven generations of families have been impacted by the schools, and have caused irreversible damage that will affect generations to come. My dad’s side of the family attended these ‘schools’ and I always wonder: How did it affect my grandma and my dad, and how does it affect me and my siblings? My family has dealt with racism, discrimination and different forms of violence. My community has suffered in many ways; boil water advisories, opioid overdoses and we are in jeopardy of losing our spiritual leader.

Film is one of the ways I contribute to Truth and Reconciliation. It is my way of shedding light about our people, history and culture. I love to make different genres of films, especially comedies. I believe that laughter is good medicine, and that it can help our people heal.

I was asked to speak on a panel for Compugen on Truth and Reconciliation. I shared my perspective as a young Indigenous woman. They gave me the opportunity to film interviews with survivors in Ontario and B.C. and ask them how residential schools affected them and their families. I am grateful to have had these conversations.

I believe that I can help educate those around me, and I enjoy answering people’s questions about any topics surrounding Indigenous people. On this day, reflect and educate yourself on Indigenous culture and Canada’s dark history. Learn from Indigenous people through movies, music, podcasts, art, books and even TEDx Talks. More research, curiosity and questions can lead to growth and understanding.

I hope that people can take away a deeper appreciation for Indigenous peoples. On Truth and Reconciliation Day, please have compassion for Indigenous people; know that Indigenous joy is revolutionary. I look forward to a bright future full of beauty, language, song, laughter, dance, tradition and connection for all Indigenous peoples across Turtle Island.

Miigwech.