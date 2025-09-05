Being 1 Out of 5 Indigenous Students in a Cohort of 200

From one institution to another, the colonial system upholds.

Anonda Canadien (Dehcho Dene, she/her) // Arts and Culture Editor

Conrad George (he/him) // Illustrator

The first colonial institution I attended was Pearson College in Metchosin, B.C., a small community on the outskirts of Victoria beside the Beecher Bay First Nation. I did an International Baccalaureate there, and instead of learning about the differences and similarities between nations—as this was an international school and was their message—I learned about the impact of direct institutional and systemic racism. As the only Indigenous person in the English section, I got called an ‘Indian’ during a presentation on The Round House by Louise Erdrich. How fitting that we were reading a novel about the sexual abuse of a Native woman on tribal and crown land, and there’s this girl calling me an ‘Indian’ in front of the whole class.

To be humiliated was an understatement. I stood my ground and stood up, walked out and didn’t come back until both the teacher and student apologized. But, the damage was done. I was seventeen years old and this was my first time away from home in a boarding school. I was surrounded by people who did not know the term ‘Indian’ was racist. I did not know that what I was feeling was depression from racism on all levels, and I also felt immense anger.

So, was I surprised when, in my second year of the Indigenous Digital Filmmaking program, we were combined with the Motion Picture Arts (MOPA) program and they were racist? No. Disappointed? Wholeheartedly. First, it was from the teachers. When I called them out on it, they tried to mansplain microaggressions as though they weren’t stabbed in my face.

Worst of all? Being undermined the whole time that I was First Assistant Director (one of the hardest jobs on a film crew). Never again will I trade my kindness in order to help others on their filmmaking journey. How unfortunate is that? Having a few white girls undermine me when I have run many sets? I believe it has a lot to do with the lack of community and the majority of groups within the program.

I’ve written about this before in the zine, Overrated Community, but this time let’s unpack why these young students think their behaviour is okay. From experience, it boils down to a lack of education and an abundance of ignorance. They may not think that what they say is racist because, ‘I said that before and no one corrected me.’ The group behaviour of compliance is the downfall of critical thinking and sticking to the imaginary status quo. And that’s a direct quote from a second year MOPA student when I corrected him on his use of the term ‘spirit animal.’ (Reader homework: Look up why it isn’t okay for non-Indigenous folks to use this term).

My experience may differ from other Indigenous students within the program or attending this university. However, we understand the harsh reality and impact of the history of Indigenous peoples across the Americas. Whether others see our truth or not, this is the common experience most Indigenous students go through. These are students who come from isolated and remote communities, who come from the suburbs or live down the road from you. It’s time to change your behaviour. It’s 2025, you think we wouldn’t have to keep writing about this. But, here we are.