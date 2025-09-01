Making Use of Wasted Space

Help your neighbourhood bloom by guerrilla gardening

Ben Taylor (he/him) // Crew Write

Eugene Lee (she/her) // Illustrator

Passing by vacant lots is a common occurrence in Vancouver; properties seem to be sitting there idly, waiting to be knocked down and turned into condos. However, thanks to the practice of guerilla gardening, these sites are occasionally transformed into pleasant, luscious gardens. Guerilla gardening is defined as the act of gardening in a location that you do not have the legal rights to, like neglected public spaces or private property. And while this practice can be risky at times, the results are often overwhelmingly positive for the ecosystems and communities affected. Guerilla gardening is a great way to get your hands dirty if you live somewhere without a yard or garden while also participating in a unique form of environmentalism.

The benefits of planting on an ugly piece of disregarded land are obvious. It makes a place look kinder, it could be benefitting a local ecosystem or be an effective form of land reform. No one can deny the difference between walking past a sketchy-looking, run-down yard versus a blossoming flower garden, however, there are still many risks associated with illegal gardening. The chief concern for guerilla gardeners is having charges pressed for trespassing, as their work most commonly takes place on private property that they do not have legal access to. Being the victims of harassment from land owners and members of the public is not uncommon, either, especially if the act of gardening is being used as a form of protest. While it seems like a net positive on the surface, guerilla gardening can have its consequences and those looking to participate in such actions should take precautions such as gardening at night or with a group of friends to avoid being the victim of persecution.

One example of how people garden in this manner discreetly are seed bombs: a collection of seeds balled up in compost or soil and clay, which can then be thrown wherever the user desires plants to spring up. This method is ideal for those wanting to spread their seed in an urban environment, as it is quick and leaves no worry about further maintenance. Once the bomb is thrown, nature runs its course. When using this technique, it’s important to remember that not all wildflower species are native to your area, so make sure you aren’t planting any invasive species! Consider seeds that important pollinators like bees will enjoy. In North Vancouver, species like clover, black-eyed susans or purple coneflower make great choices (bees especially love clover). Some good location ideas to throw said seed bombs can include vacant lots, schools, neglected front yards, the side of highways, road verges and pretty much anywhere else that could use some help.

As long as it’s done safely—and with the proper, non-invasive seeds—seed bombing is a brilliant activity for anyone looking to get outside and create some change in their neighbourhood. So, load up your seed ammo and bombs away!