International Tuition Increase Approved, and 432 Letters From Students Disregarded

Tuition fees have increased by five per cent for all international students, and a substantial portion of the student body is disappointed with how things are being handled by the university

Ariana Castillo (she/her) // Contributor

From the beginning of his term in 2016, former Capilano University President Paul Dangerfield kept the commitment to maintain international tuition fee increases at par with domestic. Moreover, last year Dangerfield addressed concerns regarding the lack of an internal policy to regulate international tuition in an interview with the Courier—stating that the next three years had already been budgeted for—based on a two per cent increase for both.

However, the increase rate jumped to five per cent under the explanation that circumstances had changed. Due to new regulations from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), and their impact on Canada’s international reputation, the number of visas granted to international students saw a sharp reduction. As a result, CapU’s Vice President of Finance & Administration announced in November, 2024, a deficit budget of $5.2 million for the 2025-26 fiscal year, and CapU has decided to make up for the loss by increasing tuition for international students. The increase was officially announced via email on July 10 of this year, and is set to take effect in September.

“I understand where they are coming from, but I would have liked to have known this information with proper anticipation to prepare financially,” expressed a student in the communications program. In the Tuition Impact Survey (TIS) conducted by the Capilano Students Union (CSU), feedback from students expressed uncertainty in whether they could afford the increase, noting that the 24-hour weekly work limit for international students creates yet another financial barrier when trying to make ends meet. Other students mentioned how they had to resort to loans with the tuition as it was, causing them to worry about how much more debt they would have to take on after the increase.

Moreover, the notice included no language to reassure students that tuition increases of this scale would not become a regular trend, nor did it acknowledge the strain it would cause for students’ well-being. As a result, 432 letters were sent by students to CapU supporting the CSU’s call to maintain a two per cent increase or at least exempt returning students. Regardless, the administration communicated to the Board that distinctions between new and returning students cannot be made due to technological limitations with the university’s system.

The next Board of Governors meeting will take place at the beginning of next year, and decisions made regarding tuition increases during this meeting will take effect for the academic year of 2026-2027. Therefore, at the last Campaigns and Advocacy Committee meeting on August 15, CSU directors agreed to make international students’ financial uncertainty a priority in their 2025-2026 Campaign Plan. According to the context presented by the executive director, the provincial government’s international tuition transparency guidelines are not being applied by the university, as they are not sharing enough information with new and returning students on potential future increases. The updated disclaimer added in small print to the marketing brochures for international students stating, “Fees are subject to change without notice” is the only form of transparency that the university has offered so far.





