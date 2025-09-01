Carney Says Canada to Recognize Palestine

Western powers align, but little to change on the ground

Theodore Abbott (he/him) // News Editor

As Israel prepares to force Gaza’s remaining population into what can aptly be described as concentration camps—defined by Merriam-Webster as, “a place where large numbers of people (such as prisoners of war, political prisoners, refugees, or the members of an ethnic or religious minority) are detained or confined under armed guard—” several Western states are moving to recognize Palestinian statehood. But with most of Gaza reduced to rubble, and many thousands facing starvation, this decision is unlikely to bring much relief to those in peril.

On July 30, the Office of the Prime Minister issued a statement in which the Liberals outlined their intention to acknowledge Palestinian statehood at the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in September 2025. The catalyst for this change in policy was cited as being the “deepening suffering of civilians,” but in lieu of any conditions directly addressing Israel’s role in the ongoing crisis, Carney’s recognition of Palestine hinges solely on Palestinian reforms.

As outlined in the prime minister’s announcement, the West Bank’s governing body must hold a democratic election in 2026, and do so without any involvement from Hamas. Another requirement is to, “demilitarize the Palestinian state,” which appears particularly unbalanced given the proximity and strength of Israel’s army. Carney also notes how Israeli violence against Palestinians has, “soared” since the start of the conflict, but fails to mention that Canadian arms exports to Israel have also increased following the attack of October 7, 2023.

At present, the Palestinian state that Canada intends to formally recognize – along with France, Australia and the UK, is mostly a symbolic gesture. In other words, Canada et al. are nodding to the validity of a potential Palestinian state; this is not an action that will provide short-term relief, but one that marks a notable shift in the West’s attitude toward a two-state solution. As one Palestinian commentator told the CBC, “Honestly, it’s good that Canada recognized us, but it comes a little late.”

Our new prime minister has issued a statement that may hold value—albeit, in the long-term—with regard to a two-state solution. However, looming over the rhetoric of peace is the paradox of Canada’s arms exports to Israel, and while contradictions of this sort may be nauseating, so, too, is the plight of the Palestinian people. With the death toll in Gaza increasing daily as reported by the UN, the Canadian government may be poised to follow up this announcement with further, more scrupulous action.



