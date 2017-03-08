4shared


Notice of Referenda

Capilano Students’ Union will be conducting polling on the following referendum questions

0 Comment  08 Mar 2017   Posted by admin

1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars
 Loading ... Loading ...


Download the PDF file .

Written by admin

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • Recent Posts

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Random Posts

    • GREAT CANADIAN TIRE MONEY CAPERGREAT CANADIAN TIRE MONEY CAPER
      One 80-pound suitcase full of Canadian Tire money — 39,000 bills with a total value of $7,500 — that’s what …
    • Stick it in meStick it in me
      If there’s one thing our generation loves, it’s high quality, detailed tattoos. We’re willing to pay upwards of $150 an …
    • Market watchMarket watch
      When it comes to buying fresh local produce, an EasyPark lot next to Stadium-Chinatown Station isn’t the first place you’d …
    • WHO YOU WITH ARIANNE LIUWHO YOU WITH ARIANNE LIU
      There are many remarkable students within Capilano University’s business program, one such student is Arianne Liu. The Courier caught up …
    • Legislative action is necessary for prosperous live entertainment industryLegislative action is necessary for prosperous live entertainment industry
      There aren’t many things quite as disappointing as waiting in anticipation to purchase tickets to the first Bruno Mars show …
    • The new 1984The new 1984
      Fake news is seemingly everywhere. It has been for a long time, but nobody cared about half-truths and little white …