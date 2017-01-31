4shared


Thinking cap

Q: Given that all of the furniture has been ripped out of the CSU Treehouse, what would you fill that space with?

0 Comment  31 Jan 2017   Posted by admin

1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars
 Loading ... Loading ...


ThinkingCap_Iss13

Written by admin

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • Recent Posts

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Random Posts

    • An adjustment periodAn adjustment period
      In New Zealand and Australia, it’s considered snobby and pretentious to sit in the back seat of a cab if …
    • Three scary thumbs upThree scary thumbs up
      Hocus Pocus (1993) A virgin lit the black light candle. Hocus Pocus is the ultimate Halloween movie. Set in both …
    • FLEA MARKET TO BENEFIT AILING FACULTY MEMBER
      Usually when musicians gather in room 113 of Capilano University’s Fir building it’s for a class or a rehearsal. Occasionally, …
    • FINE AND DANDY
      Nearly everyone believes they could be a writer, musician or artist if they tried. They believe that because they have …
    • ﻿CSU COMES TO SQUAMISH AND SUNSHINE COAST﻿CSU COMES TO SQUAMISH AND SUNSHINE COAST
      Last year, the Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) visited Capilano University’s regional campuses in Squamish and the Sunshine Coast in order …
    • THE RED CARPET
      Capilano University is home to many talented individuals: budding artists, musicians, writers and filmmakers. Hiding somewhere within the Bosa Centre’s …