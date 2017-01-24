4shared


Thinking Cap

Q: How do you feel now that Trump is President of Canada?

0 Comment  24 Jan 2017   Posted by admin

1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars
 Loading ... Loading ...


ThinkingCap

Written by admin


Related Posts


Top-ranked Blues have nowhere to go but up
November 21, 2016
Thinking Cap
October 28, 2016

The enshrining of a new era at Capilano
October 25, 2016

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • Recent Posts

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Random Posts

    • The Curious Case of Alain PhilliponThe Curious Case of Alain Phillipon
      Quebecer Alain Philippon really stepped in it, a constitutional pile of shit, that is. The 38-year-old Philippon was charged under …
    • Check yourself before you OREC yourselfCheck yourself before you OREC yourself
      Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a backcountry ski guide or how to become one? …
    • CAP PROFESSOR TALKS TED
      Capilano University communications professor Michael Markwick is speaking at the upcoming TEDxSFU conference. Technology, Education, Design (TED) is the massively …
    • Ca$hin’ in on Ke$haCa$hin’ in on Ke$ha
      Let’s talk about Kesha. The pop star’s name has been splattered on headlines across multiple media outlets this month, as …
    • SHOW STOPPING QUEENSSHOW STOPPING QUEENS
      “Drag as an art form is really a lot of different art forms,” says Eva Destruction, part time Halifax-based drag queen, …
    • Rookie BlueRookie Blue
      Early this year, the Capilano Blues women’s soccer team found themselves in a 1-0 hole against the Langara Falcons. A …