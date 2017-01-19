4shared


Horoscopes

if your birthday is this week: If you didn’t get anything for Christmas, don’t get your hopes up now.

0 Comment  19 Jan 2017   Posted by admin

1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars
 Loading ... Loading ...


Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):
Seeing Family at Christmas was a fresh reminder just how disappointing they think you are.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):
In time you will come to realize that is was, in fact, all your fault.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):
Life comes at you fast. Unfortunately, so did that bus.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):
The only chance you have of saving your appearance is a paper bag.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):
You’ve probably already failed all your resolutions by the time you read this.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):
Being mistaken for Santa Claus every time you went to the mall is directly related to your new gym membership.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):
Change is coming your way. Being a stripper in Canada is a dangerous business.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 21):
Your determination and ability to persevere is commendable. Only you could go this long without a shower.

Libra (Sept. 22 – Oct. 23):
This week is a good time to count your blessings as it’s the last time you’ll have to mental capacity to do mental math.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 21):
The wheels are going to come off this week. Considering you’re recent paralyzation, this will be quite problematic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):
The brain is incredible, able to store a vast amount of information. Too bad you filled all that space with song lyrics.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):
Nobody knows how hard your life has been. Good thing you’re there to remind them multiple times a day.

Written by admin


Related Posts


Horoscopes
March 15, 2016

Horoscopes
March 11, 2016

Horoscopes
March 5, 2016

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • Recent Posts

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Random Posts

    • More than meets the eyeMore than meets the eye
      “Oh, this one’s close enough.” Scary words to hear from a medial practitioner in any circumstance, but especially when it …
    • READY, SET, ACTIONREADY, SET, ACTION
      Every year, numerous film contests are designed to encourage and inspire creative young filmmakers hoping to become the next Steven …
    • Jeepers peepers creepersJeepers peepers creepers
      With Halloween just around the corner, stores everywhere are carrying an abundance of scary costumes and strange novelties. It’s a …
    • The mute buttonThe mute button
      Popular shows like Making a Murderer highlight the injustices of the American judicial system. But is Canada receiving the same …
    • IT’S A TRAPIT’S A TRAP
      “If it’s too good to be true, it usually is” — an old adage that, like most of them, has …
    • Benched for the seasonBenched for the season
      This twist of irony may be lost on you, but I find it absolutely hilarious that someone with my athletic …