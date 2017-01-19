Horoscopes

if your birthday is this week: If you didn’t get anything for Christmas, don’t get your hopes up now.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Seeing Family at Christmas was a fresh reminder just how disappointing they think you are.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

In time you will come to realize that is was, in fact, all your fault.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Life comes at you fast. Unfortunately, so did that bus.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

The only chance you have of saving your appearance is a paper bag.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You’ve probably already failed all your resolutions by the time you read this.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Being mistaken for Santa Claus every time you went to the mall is directly related to your new gym membership.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Change is coming your way. Being a stripper in Canada is a dangerous business.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 21):

Your determination and ability to persevere is commendable. Only you could go this long without a shower.

Libra (Sept. 22 – Oct. 23):

This week is a good time to count your blessings as it’s the last time you’ll have to mental capacity to do mental math.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 21):

The wheels are going to come off this week. Considering you’re recent paralyzation, this will be quite problematic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

The brain is incredible, able to store a vast amount of information. Too bad you filled all that space with song lyrics.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Nobody knows how hard your life has been. Good thing you’re there to remind them multiple times a day.