Horoscopes

if your birthday is this week: If you didn’t get anything for Christmas, don’t get your hopes up now.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):
Seeing Family at Christmas was a fresh reminder just how disappointing they think you are.
Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):
In time you will come to realize that is was, in fact, all your fault.
Aries (March 21 – April 19):
Life comes at you fast. Unfortunately, so did that bus.
Taurus (April 20 – May 20):
The only chance you have of saving your appearance is a paper bag.
Gemini (May 21 – June 20):
You’ve probably already failed all your resolutions by the time you read this.
Cancer (June 21 – July 22):
Being mistaken for Santa Claus every time you went to the mall is directly related to your new gym membership.
Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):
Change is coming your way. Being a stripper in Canada is a dangerous business.
Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 21):
Your determination and ability to persevere is commendable. Only you could go this long without a shower.
Libra (Sept. 22 – Oct. 23):
This week is a good time to count your blessings as it’s the last time you’ll have to mental capacity to do mental math.
Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 21):
The wheels are going to come off this week. Considering you’re recent paralyzation, this will be quite problematic.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):
The brain is incredible, able to store a vast amount of information. Too bad you filled all that space with song lyrics.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):
Nobody knows how hard your life has been. Good thing you’re there to remind them multiple times a day.
Andy Rice
Editor-in-Chief
Carlo Javier
Managing Editor
Kevin Kapenda
News Editor
Jessica Lio
Opinions Editor
Christine Beyleveldt
Campus Life Editor
Cristian Fowlie
Art Director
Therese Guieb
Community Relations Manager
Gabe Scorgie
Features Editor
Syd Danger
Layout Designer
Noah Penner
Multimedia Editor
Brandon Kostinuk
Web Coordinator
POSITION AVAILABLE!
Business Advisor
Justin Scott
Arts and Culture Editor