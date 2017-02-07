The toll of a broken heart

Loading ... Loading ...

Breaking up is hard to do, there’s no doubt about it. However, the hardest part isn’t facing your forlorn lover – it’s trying to move on from the experience after it has all played out. We used to be able to pack up all of our little tokens accumulated over the course of the relationship and hide them away until we were brave enough to look at them again, but today it’s harder to escape the reminders of past relationships.

Oftentimes when we lose someone dear to us, we don’t just lose that person, we lose all of the interests we shared and the activities we did together. It can be a haunting reminder every time we return to those interests because of the memories we have attached to them.

“You have to change all those experiences to be without them and that’s a pretty significant adjustment,” said Jessica Stanley, a Capilano University psychology instructor whose research specializes in attachment.

Even without your significant other, your memories of the good times you shared remain, and those can be deeply painful to overcome. You have to learn to attach new meaning to the things you once shared with someone else.

Living in the Internet age only makes it worse. We’re surrounded by a cornucopia of memories that we’re drawn to rehash despite the pain they cause us. We can see when our significant other has moved on and found a new partner, and we incessantly follow every detail of their lives without us.

The lack of face-to-face communication that has developed after years of being able to do everything through our smartphones has also resulted in a handful of nasty breakup devices. Nobody likes to be broken up with via a text message or to wake up in the morning and see that their relationship status has been removed from social media.

Nearly half of respondents the Courier asked in an online survey agreed that the worst way to end a relationship is for your partner to simply fade out of existence. When he or she stops answering calls or text messages and refuses to interact with you, they are slowly ceasing to exist, and the relationship comes to an end.

Often, this is what people want – to end the relationship without confrontation – but most people would agree that it is a cowardly move. An anonymous respondent told the Courier that their worst experience was when “the person just stopped contacting [them] after a very serious relationship had already developed. It was painful not knowing what was going on.”

“The social rejection shows up as physical pain in the brain, which some scientists have likened to the same feeling as withdrawal from a cocaine addiction.”

Communication has always been pivotal to a successful relationship, and sometimes it can lessen the pain knowing someone was willing to be bold and end a relationship face-to-face. For the previous generation, this phenomenon did not exist, but breakups were just as painful.

One respondent spoke of their experience with reliving heartbreak. “I was in love with someone who strung me along for months,” they wrote. “Although he told me he wasn’t interested in pursuing a relationship with me, he continued to sleep with me and act like we were in a relationship, and after we slept together he would block me and then call me when he wanted to have sex again. It was a brutal cycle for months and every single time it was like reliving a breakup every few weeks.”

Attachment is powerful, and it can cause us to stay in bad relationships. When we’re consumed by the fear of heartbreak, we may experience it more often by staying in a bad situation, and research shows that we’re more likely to become ill and often heal slower when we’re under psychological stress.

Post-breakup, we experience a copious amount of emotion that affects our bodies in various ways, beginning in the brain. The social rejection shows up as physical pain in the brain, which some scientists have likened to the same feeling as withdrawal from a cocaine addiction.

We are literally addicted to love, and when it’s over and we’re not ready for it, the grief is insurmountable. The grief can cause adrenaline to spike, which triggers chest pains. Stress causes us to crave sugars and fats, which is why most of us seek solace at the bottom of a tub of ice cream. The condition of our skin worsens. We might break out in a sudden case of acne due to high levels of stress or sleep deprivation.

The process of grieving a relationship is similar to mourning the death of someone close. Stanley likens the mourning process we use to cope with a death to bereavement of a relationship as well.

“A lot of what occurs is a mourning of all those aspects of the relationship, all those aspects that our identity is wrapped up in, and the extent to which that is no longer available to us,” she said.

“It’s deeply painful, and I think we often feel like we’re just supposed to get over it. We underestimate the extent that mourning needs to occur, because it doesn’t feel good.”

Some people just need to cry and watch a sad movie while others need to go out with their friends and socialize. Everyone handles a breakup differently, no matter who did the breaking up. The instigator can feel as much pain as the recipient of the breakup because there was a significant attachment there.

If the relationship was your entire identity, it’s a huge loss, but if you have other meaningful relationships in your life and things that make you passionate, it still hurts but it’s less significant.

“What you eventually need to do, when you’re ready, is start to reclaim your life or spend your time in other ways or form other relationships and find other sources of meaning and connectedness.”

Saying that time heals all wounds may be a cliché, but pain does dissipate. The death of a relationship needs to be properly mourned, and it’s up to the individual how long that bereavement period needs to last. The length of the relationship may play in, as well as the depth of connection.

Attachment plays a crucial role in how we develop and end our relationships. Past experiences may make us more susceptible to heartbreak if we’re the type of person to develop an intimate attachment swiftly, but a rejection may also make us more cautious about opening ourselves up to romantic feelings in the future.

Sometimes it can take days or weeks or months, but eventually we must all reconnect with the other aspects of our lives that are meaningful. It is possible to stay stuck in our grief, and we call that a rut.

“We also know that you can die of a broken heart,” said Stanley. “It’s not uncommon for long-term relationships or married couples to die within weeks or months of each other.” A significant loss is a stressor that can undermine one’s physical health and well-being. Breakups have a nasty effect on our self-esteem and even our physical health, but we need to take the time to mourn our losses properly, otherwise it will sneak up on us time and again.